Editorial: OK boomer, bring on safer ABQ streets with the speed vans

Today’s young people may have a legitimate gripe when they use the phrase “OK boomer” to suggest geezers don’t understand or care about the economic, political and environmental problems millennials and the teenage Generation Z will have to clean up as baby boomers move off the stage.

But some generational divides are probably timeless, entrenched and obvious regardless of what point in history attitudes of young vs. old are measured.

One of these eternal disagreements is about speed. Younger people want to go fast and sometimes recklessly; older people are more likely to go slow and safe.

These tendencies showed up dramatically in a recent Journal Poll about speed vans, coming back to Albuquerque with the City Council’s recent passage of legislation enabling automated, camera-based speed enforcement technology and Mayor Tim Keller’s signing of the measure into law.

Overall, 50% of likely voters surveyed supported speed vans and 43% percent were opposed.

Women were more likely than men to like speed enforcement by camera. But the biggest variations in the poll were across the age spectrum: While 62% of those ages 65-plus supported speed vans, only 28% of those ages 18-34 felt the same.

Young people may be able to cite some philosophical/political reason for their opposition to speed-checking cameras — that old saw about “government surveillance,” for instance, is used by opponents old and young.

But in this case, the boomers are on the right side. Most of them probably wanted to go fast, too, when they were younger. But there is in fact wisdom in supporting a measure to make Albuquerque’s streets safer, in more ways than one.

As the Journal has noted, almost 100 people were killed in traffic accidents in Albuquerque in 2019. Pedestrian deaths have quadrupled since 2010. In early October, the city installed speed cameras for test runs along Montgomery and Gibson over 10 days. The posted speed limit on Gibson is 35-45 mph. On Montgomery, it’s 35-40 mph.

On eastbound Gibson, of 115,255 total vehicles, 60,270 were going 50-64 mph and 5,103 were traveling still faster.

On westbound Gibson, of 131,727 total vehicles, 44,919 were going 50-64 mph and 1,873 were going faster than 64 mph. One vehicle on Gibson was zooming along at 110.

The statistics were a little better on Montgomery, but one car was captured going 140 mph.

Again, expecting the Albuquerque Police Department to stake out every street where speeding is rampant is not realistic. It’s better to let cameras do the work and have officers spend their time, effort and expertise dealing with the city’s serious and intractable crime problem, manifested anew by seven shooting deaths in the last six days, Oct. 28-Nov. 2.

And this time around, the city has created a better framework for speed van enforcement. In a move advocated by the Journal, the new ordinance stipulates the contractor hired to implement speed camera enforcement “will not be compensated based on the number of citations issued,” removing a profit motive for the company to create questionable citations. Speeders can perform four hours of community service in lieu of paying the $100 fine (a civil penalty not reported to MVD as a speeding violation so it won’t affect the driver’s insurance rates).

The ordinance also has an appeals process, including for cases when a vehicle owner maintains someone else was driving during a speeding episode caught on camera. An independent third-party lab will perform calibration tests on speed detection equipment at least annually. Keller has said the camera system will have a tolerance window so vehicles going only a few miles above the speed limit aren’t targeted.

That sounds like a step toward safer streets. But as always, the devil will be in the details of how well the program is run.

To gain more public support long term, the speed van operation must be professionally and fairly administered, targeting corridors where speeding is most dangerous instead of being used to gather “gotcha” citations. The appeals process has to be transparent and consistent. The revenue generated for the city should go specifically for roads and public safety.

It’s probably too much to expect a huge majority of drivers to be happy with a program that uses automation to dole out speeding citations. But done well, the speed van cameras should create a safer city where saying “OK boomer” means the older folks were right for once.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.