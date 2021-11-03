It’s all over but the counting — maybe

Polls are now closed, and Albuquerque voters have weighed in on who should lead New Mexico’s largest city for the next four years.

But whether this year’s action-packed mayor’s race truly ends today remains to be seen.

Incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and radio station owner/conservative talk show host Eddy Aragon all campaigned for the job, but the only way to win it is to get at least 50% of the total vote.

Should no candidate reach the requirement outlined in the city charter, today’s top two finishers will proceed to a Dec. 7 runoff.

Whoever wins the job will oversee a city with its share of challenges.

The city already this year has surpassed its annual record for homicides. It also faces a growing homelessness epidemic and a metro unemployment rate higher than the national average.

But the city has some positive momentum too; property crime is falling, while promising economic signs include significant recent growth in the gross receipts tax.

As the incumbent, Keller has been blasted on the campaign trail for the city’s crime — particularly the number of homicides — with critics and his opponents contending he failed to keep the city safe during his first term. Both Gonzales and Aragon have said they would take a tougher approach. Keller, meanwhile, has countered that violent crime is rising not just in Albuquerque but around the U.S. and that his administration has set multiple programs in motion that could help.

The trio also have disagreed about the best ways to reduce homelessness. Keller has touted the city’s planned Gateway Center shelter and services center at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson, a project Gonzales and Aragon oppose. Both challengers say the city has enabled homelessness and that their approach would include arresting homeless people for misdemeanors when they refuse to use shelters or other services.

But debate about how to tackle crime and homelessness has often been overshadowed by election drama in recent months, as campaign-related controversies have come to define the 2021 mayoral race.

That includes Gonzales’ bid for public campaign financing, which evolved into a monthslong fight over $600,000-plus in taxpayer money with multiple court, administrative and ethics hearings. City Clerk Ethan Watson denied the sheriff the money in July based on evidence presented in two ethics complaints against Gonzales, including one alleging that he submitted forged documentation in an attempt to qualify for the funds. Gonzales’ campaign subsequently acknowledged some forged paperwork, but denied the sheriff knew about the bad signatures. A state judge ultimately upheld Watson’s decision, prompting Gonzales to switch financing strategies by taking private donations less than two months before the election.

Aragon, meanwhile, transformed the race in August by completing a last-minute signature-gathering effort to earn a place on the ballot. His candidacy sparked a quick legal challenge because he uses his radio station headquarters inside an Albuquerque office building as his home, but a state judge dismissed the petition and ruled Aragon could stay on the ballot.

Aragon and Keller each also have faced ethics complaints in the race — Keller for allegedly using city resources for campaign purposes, and Aragon for allegedly violating city and federal rules by campaigning on his radio station. The city’s ethics board has not yet adjudicated either complaint, but both candidates have denied they violated regulations.

The Albuquerque mayor’s race also briefly made international news in June when the “Dongcopter” — a sex toy dangling from a drone — disrupted one of Gonzales’ campaign events.

More recently, Gonzales shocked observers by leveling multiple personal allegations against Keller without evidence during a live TV debate.

Though city races are technically nonpartisan, Keller and Gonzales are Democrats and Aragon is a Republican. The winner will serve a four-year term that starts Jan. 1.