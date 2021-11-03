Candidates vie for four competitive City Council races

Voters in three Albuquerque City Council districts may need to return to the polls Dec. 7 to settle runoff elections.

A runoff election is required if no candidate wins at least 50% of votes cast. Runoffs are possible in Districts 5, 7 and 9.

Of nine City Council seats, five were up for grabs this year. But only four seats were competitive races.

District 3 City Councilor Klarissa Peña, 54, was unopposed this year. A Democrat with a business and community service background, Peña was first elected to the post in December 2013 and cruised to a second-term victory over one challenger in 2017.

District 3 encompasses Southwest Albuquerque south of Central Avenue.

Two incumbent councilors drew challengers this year.

In District 1, incumbent Lan Sena is facing a challenge from Louie Sanchez, a retired Albuquerque Police Department officer.

Sena, 31, a Democrat with a background in public health, was appointed to the council to fill out the term of Ken Sanchez, who died Jan. 1.

Sanchez, 56, retired in 2014 as a lieutenant in 2014 after a 26-year career with APD. A Democrat, Sanchez now operates two Allstate insurance offices.

Both candidates focused on crime as a top issue. District 1 lies on the West Side between Central and Montaño NW.

District 5 City Councilor Cynthia Borrego is the other incumbent who drew challengers this year, including a former city councilor.

Borrego, 64, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in a three-way race that includes a challenge from her predecessor, Dan Lewis, a Republican who held the seat from 2009 to 2017.

The third candidate in the race was political newcomer Phillip Ramirez, 43, a construction project manager and Democrat.

All three candidates have identified infrastructure as a pressing need in the far northwest district and say they are best suited to deliver. District 5 occupies far northwest Albuquerque north of Montaño NW.

District 7 shaped up as the most competitive City Council contest, where six political newcomers are vying to succeed incumbent Diane Gibson, who announced in April that she would not seek a third term.

Crime and homelessness surfaced as top issues. Candidates are:

Emilie De Angelis, 46, founder of Sarafina Consulting, a fundraising consultant for nonprofits in New Mexico and nationally.

Tammy Fiebelkorn, 51, an environmental economist, eSolved Inc., an environmental and business consulting firm.

Travis Kellerman, 37, is a co-founder of Lavu Inc., an iPad point-of-sale company, and other Albuquerque-based technology companies.

Mauro Montoya, 63, is a businessman and retired civil-rights lawyer who devoted his professional career to the service of people with HIV-AIDS.

Lori Robertson, 48, the lone announced Republican in the District 7 contest, is a commercial real estate agent and lifelong resident of District 7.

Andres Valdez, 70, is executive director of Vecinos United and a longtime community activist. He did not disclose his party affiliation.

District 7 is a Northeast Heights district between Interstate 25 and Eubank NE, and between Montomery and Lomas NE.

In District 9, three political newcomers are vying to succeed Don Harris, a Republican who decided not to seek a fifth term after serving since 2005.

All identified either crime or homelessness as top issues. Candidates are:

Rob Grilley Jr., 37, a Democrat, is board president of Common Bond New Mexico Foundation, which advocates for LGBTQ youths.

Renee Grout, 60, a Republican who has lived in the Four Hills neighborhood for 43 years.

Byron Powdrell, 54, a Democrat and general manager of a low-power radio station he operates out of his home in the Eastridge neighborhood.

District 9 includes an area of southeast Albuquerque south of Menaul NE and east of Eubank.