 Voters to decide on soccer stadium - Albuquerque Journal

Voters to decide on soccer stadium

By Jessica Dyer and Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writers

The New Mexico United currently play at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. Voters are deciding on Tuesday whether the city should invest millions in a new soccer stadium. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Following a three-month blitz of ads, controversy and press conferences voters are deciding whether the city should invest millions in a new multiuse soccer stadium.

On the ballot is a question asking if voters approve issuing up to $50 million in gross receipts tax bonds to fund the new venue.

New Mexico United, a second-tier professional soccer team, would serve as the venue’s primary tenant through a lease agreement with the city.

The stadium catapulted into the public conversation in late July when the city released a 356-page stadium feasibility study, and Mayor Tim Keller the next day announced he wanted to send a $50 million stadium bond to voters.

The firm that completed the analysis, CAA ICON, has recommended a 10,000- to 12,000-seat venue, estimating it would cost at least $65 million to build, excluding land acquisition and any potential visitor parking. The consultant zeroed in on two Downtown-area locations — Second Street/Iron and Coal/Broadway — as “preferred” sites for the project, though the city refused to commit to any spot prior to the election. Officials said they would not make a location decision unless and until voters approved the bond.

United has pledged to contribute $10 million upfront to the stadium’s construction costs and pay $900,000 annually to use it.

United’s yearly payments would cover about 30% of the city’s debt service on the stadium bond, which is expected to cost about $3 million annually for 25 years. The city would back the bond with its gross receipts tax revenue, using a portion that was recently freed up by paying off older bonds.

While stadium supporters say it will create jobs — most of them via its construction — and serve as a potential catalyst for Downtown revitalization, the idea sparked almost immediate backlash. Critics have argued the city should use the money to address other problems like homelessness, questioning why it would invest heavily in a venue that will be used by a privately owned team in just its third year of existence. Other opponents have raised concerns that a stadium could price existing residents out of historic Downtown area neighborhoods.

United poured big money into an advertising effort to promote the bond. The team has been the only donor to a pro-stadium political action committee that has spent $871,026 so far this campaign, primarily on TV commercials and mailers.

Voter approval is not technically required for gross receipts tax bonds. A super-majority of the City Council could decide to issue them without going to voters.

Keller has said that his administration would not pursue the project if voters reject the bond on the Nov. 2 ballot.

 


