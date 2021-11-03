 School board race pits union picks against business-backed candidates - Albuquerque Journal

School board race pits union picks against business-backed candidates

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

APS Headquarters. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Voters on Tuesday evening were poised to elect four new members to the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education and decide on a $630 million mill levy bond package in a race that has attracted attention from the local business community.

Unlike previous board elections, this year’s contest saw business groups and owners take considerable interest in the contest, which in years past has largely been all but decided by the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

Business groups jumped into the race by backing an entirely different slate of candidates from the teacher’s union, resulting in a flood of campaign donations for business-backed picks. In three of the four races, candidates backed by business groups out-fundraised their opponents, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. In years past, union-backed candidates typically raised the most money.

New school board members will be tasked with deciding on policy issues relating to mask and possible vaccine mandates and other pandemic-related concerns, alongside budgetary issues including the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds intended to aid in pandemic recovery.

Meanwhile, the bond and mill levy package would bring in millions of dollars over a six-year period with the money going toward school renovations, educational technology, improving heating and cooling systems and other upgrades, according to the school district.

District officials said the bond and mill levy will keep taxes at their current rate, if approved by voters.

For the Board of Education election, voters are filling seats in Districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 after none of the incumbents sought reelection.

District 3, which is currently held by board vice president Lorenzo Garcia, encompasses the North Valley, Downtown and Midtown. The crowded field is made up of:

• Jinx Baskerville, a former APS teacher and union pick

• Nonprofit leader and business-backed Danielle Gonzales

• Former teacher Ali Ennenga and

• Former deputy city clerk Lucas Gauthier

District 5, which is currently represented by Candelaria Patterson, encompasses most of the West Side south of Montaño. The candidates are:

• Community organizer Emma Jones

• Union-backed nurse Uche Marie Ohiri

• Business-backed small business owner Crystal Tapia-Romero

The District 6 winner will take the seat currently held by Elizabeth Armijo. The district is bordered roughly by Comanche on the north and Interstate 40 on the south. The candidates are:

• Josefina Dominguez, who has 28 years of teaching experience

• Business owner Arthur Carrasco

• Write-in candidate Celia Cortez

Current board president David Peercy has held the District 7 seat for more than a decade. The district includes much of the Northeast Heights and is roughly bordered by Montgomery to the south and Louisiana to the west. Candidates are:

• Community activist Nicholas Bevins

• Union pick and policy worker Julie Brenning

• Business group endorsed Courtney Jackson

 


