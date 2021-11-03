 Gladiators name new head coach - Albuquerque Journal

Gladiators name new head coach

By Journal Staff Report

Sherman Carter, who played on Duke City Gladiators indoor football championship teams in 2018-19, is the team’s new head coach, the Journal has learned.

Carter replaces Robert Kent, who led the team to the semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Kent had replaced Martino Theus after the Gladiators lost four of their first six games in 2021.

The team has made no announcement, other than placing a photo of Carter, described as “head coach,” on its Instagram page.

Carter played center for the Gladiators from 2017-19 under coach Dominic Bramante. When the Gladiators moved from Championship Indoor Football to the Indoor Football League, Bramante, despite having won back-to-back CIF titles, was not retained.

The IFL had no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter, who played center, was the team’s offensive line coach last season. The Gladiators finished 7-7 in the regular season and defeated the Iowa Barnstormers in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Arizona Rattlers in the semifinals.

A Tennessee native, Carter played for Tennessee State from 2009-12. He was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference offensive lineman as a senior. He spent time in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Gladiators are scheduled to open the 2022 season on March 19 on the road against the Rattlers, the team that eliminated them last season.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gladiators name new head coach
Arena football
Sherman Carter, who played on Duke ... Sherman Carter, who played on Duke City Gladiators indoor football championship teams in 2018-19, is ...
2
Duke City denied United Bowl bid
Arena football
Duke City Gladiators kicker Kevin Goesseling ... Duke City Gladiators kicker Kevin Goesseling missed a potential game-tying 26-yard field goal with no time remaining on Sunday as the Arizona Rattlers held ...
3
Gladiators look to ride momentum of improbable playoffs ...
Arena football
Sunday IFL playoffs: Duke City Gladiators ... Sunday IFL playoffs: Duke City Gladiators at Arizona Rattlers, 3:05 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix. Streams on the IFL YouTube channel.    Though plenty of ...
4
Updated: Gladiators win thriller, advance in IFL playoffs
Arena football
In Des Moines, Iowa, the Duke ... In Des Moines, Iowa, the Duke City Gladiators scored a game-tying touchdown as time expired, added the decisive extra point and defeated the Iowa ...
5
Gladiators, in playoff chase, have Saturday home game
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators (6-7) will ... The Duke City Gladiators (6-7) will be closing out their regular season in Indoor Football League play Saturday against the Bismarck (N.D.) Bucks (7-7) ...
6
Duke City Gladiators to play Sunday home game
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators (5-6) will ... The Duke City Gladiators (5-6) will vie with the Northern Arizona Wranglers in an Indoor Football League game at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the ...
7
Daniels, 28, to try football comeback with Gladiators
Arena football
Thanks in part to a Texas ... Thanks in part to a Texas Tech sticker on the back window of Duke City Gladiators owner Gina Priesko ...
8
Duke City tries for season's third win vs. Northern ...
Arena football
For the third time this season, ... For the third time this season, the Duke City Gladiators will play the Northern Arizona Wranglers when the Indoor Football League rivals meet Saturday ...
9
Gladiators travel to Tucson to take on Sugar Skulls ...
Arena football
The Duke City Gladiators will visit ... The Duke City Gladiators will visit one of their Arizona neighbors Saturday night when they play the Tucson Sugars Skulls in Indoor Football League ...