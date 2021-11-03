Gladiators name new head coach

Sherman Carter, who played on Duke City Gladiators indoor football championship teams in 2018-19, is the team’s new head coach, the Journal has learned.

Carter replaces Robert Kent, who led the team to the semifinals of the Indoor Football League playoffs last season. Kent had replaced Martino Theus after the Gladiators lost four of their first six games in 2021.

The team has made no announcement, other than placing a photo of Carter, described as “head coach,” on its Instagram page.

Carter played center for the Gladiators from 2017-19 under coach Dominic Bramante. When the Gladiators moved from Championship Indoor Football to the Indoor Football League, Bramante, despite having won back-to-back CIF titles, was not retained.

The IFL had no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter, who played center, was the team’s offensive line coach last season. The Gladiators finished 7-7 in the regular season and defeated the Iowa Barnstormers in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Arizona Rattlers in the semifinals.

A Tennessee native, Carter played for Tennessee State from 2009-12. He was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference offensive lineman as a senior. He spent time in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Gladiators are scheduled to open the 2022 season on March 19 on the road against the Rattlers, the team that eliminated them last season.