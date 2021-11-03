Dyche, Lobos net all-league honors

For the second consecutive season, the UNM Lobos women’s soccer team won the Mountain West.

And, not surprisingly, for the second consecutive season, the Lobos cleaned up in the league’s postseason awards announced Tuesday afternoon.

Heather Dyche was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, noting on Tuesday afternoon in a social media post about her team’s multiple honors, “There are no individual awards without collective effort. Proud of this crew and our entire team who continuously put each other first. Excited to take the field again Thursday.”

The top seeded Lobos (12-4-2) play No. 4 Utah State (13-5-3) in a Thursday semifinal in Boise, Idaho.

Six Lobos earned spots on postseason all-conference teams, as well.

Senior forward Jadyn Edwards landed on the first team while also being named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Edwards led the MWC in goals (10), shots (76), shots on goal (34) and points (28).

Freshman forward Zaria Katesigwa, an Albuquerque High graduate, earned the league’s Newcomer of the Year award and is on the All-MWC second team.

First-team Lobo honorees include: Edwards, senior goalkeeper Emily Johnson, senior defender Karlee Maes and senior forward Molly Myers.

Second-team honors went to Katesigwa and senior midfielder Alexa Kirton.

Four New Mexico State Aggies earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors announced Tuesday, one day ahead of their first match in the conference tournament in Abilene, Texas.

The No. 3 seed in the Western Division, the Aggies play No. 2 Lamar at 3 p.m.

The four Aggies honored on Tuesday include second team selections Hanna Leitner, a junior forward and junior midfielder Xitaly Hernandez.

Midfielder Mya Hammack and defender Thalia Chaverria were each named to the All-Freshman team.