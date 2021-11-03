Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Nov. 8, 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Flora, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 29)

Royal Market/United Brothers Inc., 5710 McMahon NW (Oct. 29)

Glazed Grinders, 7451 Pan American NE (Oct. 29)

Starbucks, 8721 Washington NE (Oct. 29)

Kohl’s, 3715 Ellison NW (Oct. 29)

Noodle Works, 5901 Wyoming (Oct. 29)

Buen Provecho ABQ, 2500 Central NE (Oct. 28)

Draft Day Sports Bar, 4720 Alexander NE (Oct. 28)

CR Golf, 9717 Copper NE (Oct. 28)

Elixir Chocolates, 4530 Alexander NE (Oct. 28)

Salam Acdemy Inc., 8015 Mountain NE (Oct. 28)

Neko Neko, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 28)

Tantrum Barbeque, 8420 Firestone NE (Oct. 28)

Canteen Brewhouse, 9955 Coors Bypass NW (Oct. 28)

A Heavenly Taste Cakery, 2500 Central SW (Oct. 28)

Queen of Heaven Church, 5311 Phoenix NE (Oct. 28)

Hawt Pizza Co., 1909 Bellamah (Oct. 28)

Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos, 4720 Alexander NE (Oct. 28)

The Daily Jerky, 1445 Eubank NE (Oct. 28)

Federico’s Mexican Food, 9370 Coors NW (Oct. 28)

Costco, 1420 Renaissance NE (Oct. 28)

Club Demonstration Services Inc., 1420 Renaissance NE (Oct. 28)

CVS Pharmacy, 1500 Tramway NE (Oct. 28)

Mustang Cafe, 8601 Lomas NE (Oct. 27)

Tacomania, 806 Old Coors SW (Oct. 27)

McDonald’s, 9515 Candelaria NE (Oct. 27)

Monte Carlo Steakhouse and Liquor Store, 3916 Central SW (Oct. 27)

Trader Joe’s, 8928 Holly NE (Oct. 27)

Pizzeria Luca, 8850 Holly NE (Oct. 27)

Phat Stax Burgers and More, 6320 Zuni SE (Oct. 27) – mobile food unit

Which Wich, 8110 Louisiana NE (Oct. 27)

Bahama Buck’s, 8810 Holly NE (Oct. 27)

Explore Academy, 6600 Gulton NE (Oct. 26)

Envision Nutrition, 1220 Eubank NE (Oct. 26)

Sergio’s Bakery and Cafe, 2740 Wyoming NE (Oct. 26)

Tikka Spice, 4321 Ellison NE (Oct. 26)

Rico Mexico, 1725 Broadway SE (Oct. 26) – mobile food unit

Little Explorers Child Development Center, 2450 Juan Tabo NE (Oct. 26)

Holiday Inn & Suites, 5050 Jefferson NE (Oct. 26)

Pizza Hut, 6001 San Mateo NE (Oct. 25)

Aspen Care, 3225 Georgia NE (Oct. 25)

Embudo Towers, 8010 Constitution NE (Oct. 25)

Uptown Rehabilitation Center, 7900 Constitution NE (Oct. 25)

Tractor Brewing Company, 118 Tulane SE (Oct. 25)

Elmcroft of Quintessence, 7101 Eubank NE (Oct. 25) – assisted living

Vintage 423, 8000 Paseo Del Norte NE (Oct. 25)

Salt and Board, 115 Harvard SE (Oct. 25)

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque, 8051 Palomas NE (Oct. 25)

The Montebello on Academy, 10500 Academy NE (Oct. 25) – senior living

Viet Com, 2842 Carlisle NE (Oct. 25)

RED

Brookes Carryout, 6320 Zuni SE (Oct. 29) – mobile food unit: Immediate closure.

Observed no hot water in mobile unit. Due to the imminent health hazard of no hot water, the facility was closed effective Oct. 28.

Passed follow-up inspection Oct. 29.