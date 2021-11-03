Memories of mother motivate emerging Lobo star Katesigwa

Zaria Katesigwa’s journey to the University of New Mexico began when she was 11.

Not that she was privy to all the details.

“I remember having her on my radar at that point when I was just coaching club soccer,” UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche said. “I knew of Zaria before even she knew it.”

Katesigwa is a known commodity now.

The freshman from Albuquerque High School burst onto the scene this fall on south campus, up to and including the announcement Tuesday that she had been selected to the Mountain West’s all-conference second team, and also was chosen as the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

Katesigwa, 18, ranks second on the team in goals (eight, on just 25 shots) and points (19) as UNM, the No. 1 seed, prepares for its semifinal game Thursday against Utah State (11 a.m.) at the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho.

But even if Katesigwa has made the transition from Bulldog to Lobo look velvet smooth, this period in her life has been fraught with tragedy and heartache.

Katesigwa’s mother, Janell, was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on the West Side on May 23.

Janell Katesigwa, a mother of four, was just 41.

This season has been a tribute, Zaria said, to her mom, who was her No. 1 fan.

“She meant a lot to me,” Katesigwa said in a candid interview with the Journal. “Even during COVID, we were with each other 24-7. My days off were her days off. I was another her, basically. … Me and her were the same person, everyone said. I might look like my dad (Silver), but I’m the exact person of mom. Everything she was, I was.”

Her mother was a constant presence at games throughout her life, Katesigwa said.

“I can’t remember the last time she wasn’t at a game,” Zaria said. “Club, high school, even when I was hurt with my knee, she went to all my games.

“It’s hard (not having her there anymore). Her being there was a big aspect of how I played and in general how I looked at the game.”

This unimaginable loss has not deterred Katesigwa; in a way, it emboldened her to push through, balancing academics with soccer, all the while dealing with her grief.

“She’s probably the strongest person I’ve ever met,” said UNM senior defender Jaelyn Hendren. “She’s faced all that adversity, but she’s one of our strongest workers, and I think it speaks a lot to who she is as a person, and her character.”

Dyche hardly needs reminding of this. She is only too happy to sing Katesigwa’s praises for showing such maturity, particularly since the loss of her mother.

“Someone like Zaria, who can come in and maintain this positive attitude and still have this passion for other people … I don’t know many people who can do that,” said Dyche, who Tuesday was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year. “I think that’s a direct result of how she was raised, and the family she came from.

“But we also want for UNM to be a family. Personally, I’ve been overwhelmed with the way our team has rallied around Zaria. She has 30 sisters now, and it’s because of who she is, not because of what’s happened.”

It is her blood family that led to her signing with the Lobos in the first place.

“My mom, she wanted me to stay home, and knowing they would have been here all the time, was really big for me,” Katesigwa said.

Before she joined the UNM coaching staff, Dyche had scouted Katesigwa through the club ranks, and later at AHS, where she emerged as one of the state’s elite offensive talents.

Her success has carried over to UNM, where she has lived up to expectations – and then some – under the weight of the emotional trauma. Katesigwa herself said she thought she’d redshirt this season, but soccer has proved to be an important outlet.

“My mom always told me, be confident and play how you want to play,” she said. “You’re on this team for a reason.”

Dyche said Katesigwa’s ferocious work ethic, combined with an inquisitive nature and thirst for knowledge, have been integral in her development as a big-time finisher for the Lobos. Dyche said she’s never had a freshman score this many goals in a season at UNM.

“Zaria came in and just blew it completely out of the water,” Hendren said. “She has made such an impact on the field, but also off the field.”

To that end, Dyche is far more eager to discuss Katesigwa’s myriad contributions to the program on a human level than her accomplishments on the pitch.

“To bring that into our team that already had that cool culture, and Zaria’s already made it better. As a freshman,” Dyche said in admiration. “She’s just a different kind of person, in the best way possible.”

Said Hendren: “She earned a lot of respect from the older players just because of how hard she’s worked. All the success she has on the field is a result of the hard work she’s put in herself.”

For her part, Katesigwa, who is majoring in exercise science, said she is grateful for the support she has received since arriving at UNM.

“If it wasn’t for them and everyone supporting me and helping me through this whole journey,” she said, “I don’t think I could be where I am right now.”