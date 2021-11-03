Lobo QB situation remains unsettled

University of New Mexico redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez appears set to make his second straight start of the season against winless UNLV for the Lobos’ homecoming game on Saturday.

But Wednesday’s practice will provide more clarity as senior quarterback Terry Wilson continues to recover from a dislocated elbow on his left, non-throwing arm that he sustained in a 31-7 loss against San Diego State on Oct. 9.

The typical recovery time for a dislocated elbow is 3-6 weeks, so Wilson is in that window, but he has not yet been cleared for practice.

“If he can’t go, it’ll be Isaiah,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said at his press conference on Tuesday. “CJ (Montes) and Trae (Hall) will back him up. We’re not going to announce anything till Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll have a better idea (on Wednesday).”

Gonzales said his team will know who the starter will be well before Saturday because he believes it’s “important for them to know who they’re going to battle with.”

“I’m comfortable waiting till Saturday to tell you guys,” Gonzales said of the Lobos’ starting QB against the Rebels (0-8, 0-4).

Gonzales hopes that Wilson could have at least three days of practice this week so that he can get acclimated to an offense that is expected to be more run-based than what he ran when he started the first six games of the season.

Chavez directed an offense that was run-first, with several triple-option packages, to lead the Lobos to a 14-3 upset at Wyoming on Oct. 23. Gonzales has said that was the offense, and quarterback, that gave the Lobos (3-5, 1-3 Mountain West) the best chance to win that game, but it was also a scheme that was suited to UNM’s personnel, which includes lack of depth and experience on the offensive line.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Some freshmen who have yet to play this season are expected to see the field during the final four games of the regular season. The NCAA allows players to keep their redshirt status if they play in four or fewer games.

Gonzales spent the bye week providing scrimmage-type work for those players who have not yet seen game action.

Defensive backs Xavier Hailey, from Tulare, Calif., and Coryon Francis, from Fort Worth, Texas, stood out during practice last week, as did defensive lineman Ja’Shon Lowery, from La Cueva, and offensive lineman Larry Luna, from Roswell Goddard.

“They give us added depth,” Gonzales said. “Are they ready to play at this level? Probably not in an every-down situation, no. They can do some things athletically that they can help on special teams and they give us some added depth. We’ll see if we get them in a game yet.”

DUAL-SPORT ATHLETE: Freshman wide receiver Luke Wysong, who leads the Lobos with 223 yards on 23 catches and is valuable as a returner, will run track for UNM.

Wysong talked about his love for track while on The Lobo Pod podcast with UNM defensive lineman Langston Murray and UNM women’s basketball player Jaedyn De La Cerda last week.

Wysong, a track and football star at Cleveland High, said he made competing in track an emphasis during his recruitment.

“I told the coaches when I came here I still have a passion to run track,” Wysong said. “I’m really looking forward to run track.

“(After the season) I have to get some of my bruises healed up. I feel from there it will be fun.”

Wysong was named the state’s top football player and track and field athlete his senior year. He won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter races. His wind-aided time of 10.55 seconds in the 100 was the fastest in the state this past spring. He ran the second leg on Cleveland’s 4Ã—100-meter winning relay team.