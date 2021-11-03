 Biden impact? Decision day in tight Virginia governor's race - Albuquerque Journal

Biden impact? Decision day in tight Virginia governor’s race

By Will Weissert and Sarah Rankin / Associated Press

Bob Wood, moves signs to another location as voters arrive to cast the their ballots on Election Day at city hall on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. – The nation’s most closely watched off-year election wrapped up Tuesday in Virginia, where voters chose between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a campaign that became partly a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

Barely 12 months after Biden captured the state by 10 points, the governor’s race was supposed to be a comfortable win for Democrats. Instead, McAuliffe, a prominent figure in Democratic politics and a former Virginia governor, was locked in a dead heat with former business executive Youngkin as he tried to reclaim the post.

The bruising campaign centered on issues including Youngkin’s ties to former President Donald Trump, the future of abortion rights and culture war battles over schools. But voters saw the economy as the top issue, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters.

Some 34% of Virginia voters ranked the economy their No. 1 priority, compared to 17% saying COVID-19 and 14% choosing education. Those issues outranked health care, climate change, racism and abortion in the survey.

The final results, though, may ultimately be interpreted as an early judgment of Biden. The closeness of the race indicated just how much his political fortunes have changed in a short period. The White House has been shaken in recent months by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a sometimes sluggish economic recovery amid the pandemic, and a legislative agenda at risk of stalling on Capitol Hill.

A loss in a state that has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But Biden expressed optimism going into the evening, while acknowledging that “the off-year is always unpredictable.”

“I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said at a news conference in Scotland, where he was attending an international climate summit. “I don’t believe – and I’ve not seen any evidence that – whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is gonna have any real impact on winning or losing.”

Tuesday’s voting also featured a governor’s race in New Jersey, mayoral offices around the country and a major policing question in Minneapolis. Still, both Virginia candidates said the implications of the first major election since Biden moved into the White House would be felt well beyond their state.

At one of his final events of the campaign on Monday, McAuliffe insisted “the stakes are huge.” Youngkin said the election would send a “statement that will be heard across this country.”

Voting proceeded largely without incident across Virginia. McAuliffe and Youngkin were mostly out of sight ahead of election night parties planned in the critical northern Virginia suburbs that each campaign was counting on.

In Norfolk, 29-year-old Cassandra Ogren said she voted for McAuliffe in part because of his support for abortion rights and her concern about restrictions recently enacted in Texas, where a new law mostly bans the procedure. But she was also motivated by Younkin’s ties to Trump.

“Anyone endorsed by President Trump is not someone I want representing me,” Ogren said.

School issues being important to many voters, meanwhile, could be good news for Youngkin. His pledge to ensure parents have greater say in what their kids are taught was a centerpiece of his campaign – possibly foreshadowing similar arguments GOP candidates will use across the country next year.

Youngkin has decried school efforts to teach about institutional racism in society. That push intensified after McAuliffe said during a debate that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Bennett White, 24, a Youngkin voter in Norfolk, said he didn’t want “our next generation of leaders to be looking at their peers in the lens of race.”

“I just want to make sure that my mom is safe in the classroom,” said White whose mother is a teacher, “and that her ideals and everyone’s ideals are protected, and we’re not turning into brainwashing academies.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was trying to win reelection against Republican former State Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. If successful, Murphy would be the first Democrat reelected as the state’s governor in 44 years.

A ballot question in Minneapolis could reshape policing in that city, where the killing of George Floyd last year touched off sweeping demonstrations for racial justice across the nation.

But no other race received the level of attention of the Virginia’s governor’s campaign. That’s in part because previous contests in many states have sometimes foreshadowed voter frustration with a party newly in power.

In 2009, during President Barack Obama’s first year in office, Republican Bob McDonnell’s victory in Virginia previewed a disastrous midterm cycle for Democrats, who lost more than 60 House seats the following year.

But McAuliffe won the governorship in 2013, a year after Obama was reelected, marking the only time the state has picked a governor from the sitting president’s party since 1976. He’s trying to repeat that feat on Tuesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Biden impact? Decision day in tight Virginia governor's race
Election
Bruising campaign included the future of ... Bruising campaign included the future of abortion rights and culture war battles over schools
2
Tuesday voting slow, steady and strong at some precincts
2021 city election
Mayor's race, stadium bond issue foremost ... Mayor's race, stadium bond issue foremost on voters' minds
3
Most ABQ voters support vaccine mandates
2021 city election
Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes ... Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes on safety of indoor entertainment
4
Ronchetti announces gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Meteorologist vows to support police officers ... Meteorologist vows to support police officers and boost education in NM
5
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown
6
Journal Poll: Half of city voters favor Keller's job ...
2021 city election
60% approval rating a year ago ... 60% approval rating a year ago likely due to pandemic response
7
Journal Poll: Gonzales' current job approval stands at 34%
2021 city election
Democratic sheriff has little support from ... Democratic sheriff has little support from members of own party
8
Journal Poll: Keller has large lead over mayoral opponents
2021 city election
Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may ... Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may not be needed
9
Sheriff accused of colluding with PAC
2021 city election
Campaign calls allegation 'baseless' Campaign calls allegation 'baseless'