 Santa Fe mayor has strong lead over challengers - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe mayor has strong lead over challengers

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, center, holds campaign signs with volunteers in front of the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber was well on his way to capturing a second term with a commanding lead over City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler.

Webber was leading with 9,415 votes, or 56% of the votes cast, to Vigil Coppler’s 5,913 votes, or 35%. Partial results were in from all 94 precincts. The results still have to be certified.

Webber could not be reached for comment.

Environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson trailed with 1,691 votes, or 9%.

It was a rough campaign for the leading candidates. Vigil Coppler excoriated the mayor over his handling of the toppled Civil War memorial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza last year. Activists took down the statue, which had long been a subject of controversy due its previous reference to “savage Indians.” And Webber criticized Vigil Coppler during the early days of the pandemic for her vote against a city-wide mask ordinance. Vigil Coppler has responded that she was only voting against unenforceable laws.

All the mayoral candidates named affordable housing a key issue. Webber, in his campaign flyers, touted his support of the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Vigil Coppler has said she would conduct a complete review of the housing fund. Martinez Johnson wants to identify existing affordable housing locations and expand public transit to them, her website states.

Meanwhile, incumbents held an edge in three of the four city council races.

In the District 3 council race, one of the four council races, incumbent Roman “Tiger” Abeyta was trailing Lee A. Garcia by 788 votes to 886.

Incumbent Signe I. Lindell held a big lead over Joe Hoback, Roger Carson and Brian Gutierrez in the District 1 contest. Lindell had 3,662 votes to 751 for Hoback, with Carson receiving 392 votes and Gutierrez 1,194.

Incumbent Carol Romero-Wirth ran unopposed for the District 2 seat and received 3,952 votes.

In District 4, Amanda Chavez was leading Rebecca A. Romero, 3,039 votes to 1,019.

Two incumbents ran unopposed for the Santa Fe Public School Board: Kate I. Noble for District 3 received 3,770 votes and Sascha Nicole Guinn Anderson for District 5 got 3,820 votes.

Voters approved a Santa Fe Public Schools General Obligation Bond for improvement of school buildings and the continuation of the Santa Fe Public Schools Buildings Tax of $1.50 per each $1,000 of next taxable value, also for school improvements, by overwhelming margins.

Santa Fe uses a ranked-choice voting system, with voters ranking their preference. If no candidate wins a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and the process repeated until a candidate receives a majority of votes.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Biden impact? Decision day in tight Virginia governor's race
Election
Bruising campaign included the future of ... Bruising campaign included the future of abortion rights and culture war battles over schools
2
Santa Fe mayor has strong lead over challengers
Election
Incumbents hold edge in 3 of ... Incumbents hold edge in 3 of 4 city council races
3
Tuesday voting slow, steady and strong at some precincts
2021 city election
Mayor's race, stadium bond issue foremost ... Mayor's race, stadium bond issue foremost on voters' minds
4
Most ABQ voters support vaccine mandates
2021 city election
Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes ... Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes on safety of indoor entertainment
5
Ronchetti announces gubernatorial campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Meteorologist vows to support police officers ... Meteorologist vows to support police officers and boost education in NM
6
Journal Poll: Most city voters oppose stadium bond measure
2021 city election
Only 27% say that if approved, ... Only 27% say that if approved, facility should be Downtown
7
Journal Poll: Half of city voters favor Keller's job ...
2021 city election
60% approval rating a year ago ... 60% approval rating a year ago likely due to pandemic response
8
Journal Poll: Gonzales' current job approval stands at 34%
2021 city election
Democratic sheriff has little support from ... Democratic sheriff has little support from members of own party
9
Journal Poll: Keller has large lead over mayoral opponents
2021 city election
Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may ... Gonzales, Aragon lag behind; runoff may not be needed