Santa Fe mayor has strong lead over challengers

SANTA FE – At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber was well on his way to capturing a second term with a commanding lead over City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler.

Webber was leading with 9,415 votes, or 56% of the votes cast, to Vigil Coppler’s 5,913 votes, or 35%. Partial results were in from all 94 precincts. The results still have to be certified.

Webber could not be reached for comment.

Environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson trailed with 1,691 votes, or 9%.

It was a rough campaign for the leading candidates. Vigil Coppler excoriated the mayor over his handling of the toppled Civil War memorial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza last year. Activists took down the statue, which had long been a subject of controversy due its previous reference to “savage Indians.” And Webber criticized Vigil Coppler during the early days of the pandemic for her vote against a city-wide mask ordinance. Vigil Coppler has responded that she was only voting against unenforceable laws.

All the mayoral candidates named affordable housing a key issue. Webber, in his campaign flyers, touted his support of the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Vigil Coppler has said she would conduct a complete review of the housing fund. Martinez Johnson wants to identify existing affordable housing locations and expand public transit to them, her website states.

Meanwhile, incumbents held an edge in three of the four city council races.

In the District 3 council race, one of the four council races, incumbent Roman “Tiger” Abeyta was trailing Lee A. Garcia by 788 votes to 886.

Incumbent Signe I. Lindell held a big lead over Joe Hoback, Roger Carson and Brian Gutierrez in the District 1 contest. Lindell had 3,662 votes to 751 for Hoback, with Carson receiving 392 votes and Gutierrez 1,194.

Incumbent Carol Romero-Wirth ran unopposed for the District 2 seat and received 3,952 votes.

In District 4, Amanda Chavez was leading Rebecca A. Romero, 3,039 votes to 1,019.

Two incumbents ran unopposed for the Santa Fe Public School Board: Kate I. Noble for District 3 received 3,770 votes and Sascha Nicole Guinn Anderson for District 5 got 3,820 votes.

Voters approved a Santa Fe Public Schools General Obligation Bond for improvement of school buildings and the continuation of the Santa Fe Public Schools Buildings Tax of $1.50 per each $1,000 of next taxable value, also for school improvements, by overwhelming margins.

Santa Fe uses a ranked-choice voting system, with voters ranking their preference. If no candidate wins a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and the process repeated until a candidate receives a majority of votes.