 Albuquerque voters back general obligation bonds - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque voters back general obligation bonds

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Voters overwhelmingly supported $140 million of general obligation bonds aimed at boosting public safety and improving parks, sewer systems, streets, libraries and more.

Based on early, unofficial election returns, all 11 bond questions were strongly supported. The various questions were receiving between 57% and 79% support.

City documents outlining the proposals include $24.8 million in public safety bonds, $28.4 million for community enhancement bonds and $27 million in parks and recreation bonds, among other purposes.

Some of those specific public safety projects include $7 million for a new fire station near Juan Tabo and Central and $7 million for a public safety center at San Mateo and Kathryn SE.

The parks and recreation bonds include $2.2 million to plan design and construct an indoor athletic facility and $4 million for a new park in the Wells Park area.

There was also $21.8 million in street bonds, $4.1 million in library bonds and $4.6 million in storm sewer system bonds.


