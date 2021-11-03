Election Results Nov. 2021

(Note all results are unofficial)
City of Albuquerque
Albuquerque Mayor
Eddy Aragon 21,654
Timothy M. Keller 66,051
Manuel Gonzales III 30,139
Patrick B. Sais (write in) 294
544/544 precincts partially reporting
DISTRICT 1
CITY COUNCILOR
Louie Sanchez 6,373
Thanh-Lan Thi Sena 5,158
50/50 precincts partially reporting
DISTRICT 5
CITY COUNCILOR
Cynthia D. Borrego 5,510
Phillip Ray Ramirez 1,116
Dan Lewis 7,177
57/57 precincts partially reporting
DISTRICT 7
CITY COUNCILOR
Mauro Walden-Montoya 1,210
Emilie Marie de Angelis 1,961
Tammy L. Fiebelkorn 3,268
Travis B. Kellerman 1,913
Lori Lee Robertson 4,285
Andres P. Valdez 711
69/69 precincts partially reporting
DISTRICT 9
CITY COUNCILOR
Byron K. Powdrell 3,481
Robert C. Grilley Jr 3,647
Reneé Grout 5,466
54/54 precincts partially reporting
Bond questions
Multi-use public stadium gross receipts tax revenue bonds, $50 million
Yes 40,343
No 76,484
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Public safety general obligation (GO) bonds, $24.796 million
Yes 85,569
No 30,068
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Senior, family, community center, the homeless, and community enhancement GO bonds, $28.410 million
Yes 83,487
No 32,401
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Parks and recreation GO bonds, $27.265 million
Yes 85,458
No 30,357
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Energy and water conservation, public facilities, and system modernization GO bonds, $15.95 million
Yes 82,159
No 32,905
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Library GO bonds,
$4.157 million
Yes 81,396
No 34,014
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Street GO bonds,
$21.816 million
Yes 90,181
No 24,455
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Public transportation GO bonds, $1.11 million
Yes 64,798
No 46,587
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Storm sewer system GO bonds, $4.651 million
Yes 83,781
No 27,501
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Museum and cultural facilities GO bonds, $3.966 million
Yes 74,733
No 36,736
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Affordable housing GO bonds, $3.333 million
Yes 79,596
No 32,418
544/544 precincts partially reporting
Metropolitan redevelopment GO bonds, $4.545 million
Yes 62,100
No 46,804
544/544 precincts partially reporting
ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
GO bonds for school buildings, computers, capital outlay match, up to $200 million
Yes 87,460
No 38,415
619/619 precincts partially reporting
$630 million mill levy
Yes 65,461
No 60,090
619/619 precincts partially reporting
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3
Jinx F. Baskerville 7,001
Ali Ennenga 2,175
Lucas Stephen Gauthier 1,412
Danielle Marie Gonzales 7,544
95/95 precincts partially reporting
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5
Crystal Elaine
Tapia-Romero 6,036
Emma Jean Jones 3,102
Uche M. Ohiri 2,179
67/67 precincts partially reporting
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
Josefina Elizabet
Dominguez 11,096
Arthur J. Carrasco 8,599
Celia Cortez (write in) 127
109/109 precincts partially reporting
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7
Courtney I. Jackson 12,613
Nicholas Dale Bevins 2,698
Julie Brenning 10,862
110/110 precincts partially reporting
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE
TRUSTEE POSITIONS 1 & 2
Gilbert L. Benavides 727
Loretta M. Smith 386
Daniel L. Gay 354
George E. Radnovich 532
16/16 precincts partially reporting
MUNICIPAL JUDGE
Diane E. Albert 654
Henry Alexander Kelly 576
16/16 precincts partially reporting
MORIARTY-EDGEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board Position 1
Rebecca ‘Becky’
King Spindle 260
Linda R. Hudson 320
8/8 precincts partially reporting
Moriarty-Edgewood GO bonds, up to $11 million for school buildings, computers, capital outlay match
Yes 1,377
No 902
9/29 precincts fully reporting;
20/29 precincts partially reporting
Moriarty-Edgewood School District Capital Improvements Tax
Yes 1,090
No 1,127
9/29 precincts fully reporting;
20/29 precincts partially reporting
VILLAGE OF TIJERAS
COUNCILOR
POSITIONS 1 & 2
Matt J. Armenta 95
Jonathan M. Ortiz 80
7/7 precincts partially reporting
CIUDAD SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
POSITION 3 SUPERVISOR
Frederick J. Snoy II 39,028
Zoe Economou 60,281
707/707 precincts partially reporting
POSITION 4 SUPERVISOR
Kaelan Ashby Dreyer 41,362
James Steven Glass 55,595
707/707 precincts partially reporting
VALENCIA SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Position 4 SUPERVISOR
Teresa K. E.
Smith de Cherif 2,815
Albert David
Shrecengost 1,881
73/76 precincts fully reporting;
3/76 precincts partially reporting