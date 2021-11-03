 Election Results Nov. 2021 - Albuquerque Journal

Election Results Nov. 2021

By Donn Friedman / Journal Asst. Managing Editor

(Note all results are unofficial)

City of Albuquerque

Albuquerque Mayor

Eddy Aragon                     21,654

Timothy M. Keller              66,051

Manuel Gonzales III         30,139

Patrick B. Sais (write in)        294

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

DISTRICT 1

CITY COUNCILOR

Louie Sanchez                    6,373

Thanh-Lan Thi Sena           5,158

50/50 precincts partially reporting

 

DISTRICT 5

CITY COUNCILOR

Cynthia D. Borrego            5,510

Phillip Ray Ramirez           1,116

Dan Lewis                          7,177

57/57 precincts partially reporting

 

DISTRICT 7

CITY COUNCILOR

Mauro Walden-Montoya   1,210

Emilie Marie de Angelis    1,961

Tammy L. Fiebelkorn        3,268

Travis B. Kellerman           1,913

Lori Lee Robertson            4,285

Andres P. Valdez                  711

69/69 precincts partially reporting

 

DISTRICT 9

CITY COUNCILOR

Byron K. Powdrell              3,481

Robert C. Grilley Jr            3,647

Reneé Grout                       5,466

54/54 precincts partially reporting

 

Bond questions

Multi-use public stadium gross receipts tax revenue bonds, $50 million

Yes                                     40,343

No                                       76,484

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Public safety general obligation (GO) bonds, $24.796 million

Yes                                     85,569

No                                       30,068

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Senior, family, community center, the homeless, and community enhancement GO bonds, $28.410 million

Yes                                     83,487

No                                       32,401

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Parks and recreation GO bonds, $27.265 million

Yes                                     85,458

No                                       30,357

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Energy and water conservation, public facilities, and system modernization GO bonds, $15.95 million

Yes                                     82,159

No                                       32,905

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Library GO bonds,

$4.157 million

Yes                                     81,396

No                                       34,014

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Street GO bonds,

$21.816 million

Yes                                     90,181

No                                       24,455

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Public transportation GO bonds, $1.11 million

Yes                                     64,798

No                                       46,587

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Storm sewer system GO bonds, $4.651 million

Yes                                     83,781

No                                       27,501

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Museum and cultural facilities GO bonds, $3.966 million

Yes                                     74,733

No                                       36,736

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Affordable housing GO bonds, $3.333 million

Yes                                     79,596

No                                       32,418

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

Metropolitan redevelopment GO bonds, $4.545 million

Yes                                     62,100

No                                       46,804

544/544 precincts partially reporting

 

ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

GO bonds for school buildings, computers, capital outlay match, up to $200 million

Yes                                     87,460

No                                      38,415

619/619 precincts partially reporting

 

$630 million mill levy

Yes                                     65,461

No                                      60,090

619/619 precincts partially reporting

 

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3 

Jinx F. Baskerville              7,001

Ali Ennenga                        2,175

Lucas Stephen Gauthier   1,412

Danielle Marie Gonzales  7,544

95/95 precincts partially reporting

 

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5

Crystal Elaine

Tapia-Romero                    6,036

Emma Jean Jones             3,102

Uche M. Ohiri                      2,179

67/67 precincts partially reporting

 

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Josefina Elizabet

Dominguez                       11,096

Arthur J. Carrasco              8,599

Celia Cortez (write in)           127

109/109 precincts partially reporting

 

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7

Courtney I. Jackson        12,613

Nicholas Dale Bevins        2,698

Julie Brenning                  10,862

110/110 precincts partially reporting

 

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE

TRUSTEE POSITIONS 1 & 2

Gilbert L. Benavides             727

Loretta M. Smith                    386

Daniel L. Gay                         354

George E. Radnovich           532

16/16 precincts partially reporting

 

MUNICIPAL JUDGE

Diane E. Albert                      654

Henry Alexander Kelly          576

16/16 precincts partially reporting

 

MORIARTY-EDGEWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board Position 1

Rebecca ‘Becky’

King Spindle                           260

Linda R. Hudson                    320

8/8 precincts partially reporting

 

Moriarty-Edgewood GO bonds, up to $11 million for school buildings, computers, capital outlay match

Yes                                       1,377

No                                            902

9/29 precincts fully reporting;

20/29 precincts partially reporting

 

Moriarty-Edgewood School District Capital Improvements Tax

Yes                                       1,090

No                                         1,127

9/29 precincts fully reporting;

20/29 precincts partially reporting

 

VILLAGE OF TIJERAS

COUNCILOR

POSITIONS 1 & 2

Matt J. Armenta                       95

Jonathan M. Ortiz                    80

7/7 precincts partially reporting

 

CIUDAD SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

POSITION 3 SUPERVISOR

Frederick J. Snoy II         39,028

Zoe Economou                 60,281

707/707 precincts partially reporting

 

POSITION 4 SUPERVISOR

Kaelan Ashby Dreyer      41,362

James Steven Glass       55,595

707/707 precincts partially reporting

 

VALENCIA SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Position 4 SUPERVISOR

Teresa K. E.

Smith de Cherif                  2,815

Albert David

Shrecengost                        1,881

73/76 precincts fully reporting;

3/76 precincts partially reporting


