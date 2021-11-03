 Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding - Albuquerque Journal

Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission is giving Navajos, Hopis and rural communities in northern Arizona only token amounts of funding as they rebuild their economies in the wake of coal plant and mine closures.

The commission met Tuesday as part of proceedings for a rate increase request by Arizona Public Service.

As part of its rate package, APS reportedly had proposed providing the Navajo Nation with close to $150 million in transition assistance, with additional funding earmarked for the Hopi Tribe and Navajo County communities.

Navajo grassroots groups said the judge overseeing the proceedings had recommended a minimum payment of $50 million to the Navajos, nearly $1.7 million to the Hopis and $5 million to Navajo County communities.

But the groups say the commission voted 3-2 to slash the amounts, giving the Navajo Nation $10 million to be paid over the next three years, with $11 million to the Hopi Tribe and $500,000 to be paid to Navajo County communities.

“It’s disheartening to know there’s a proposal on the table that would provide real support for Navajo and Hopi communities and to be given such token amounts,” said Carol Davis, director of the Navajo grassroots organization Diné C.A.R.E.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new ...
2
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 22nd time in 34 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 23 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 22nd time in the past 34 days. The ...
3
Footage released of officer accused of using chokehold
Around the Region
Police in suburban Denver on Tuesday ... Police in suburban Denver on Tuesday released body camera footage involving an officer accused of putting a woman suspected of shoplifting in a chokehold. ...
4
2 F.E. Warren senior airmen among 4 killed in ...
Around the Region
The victims of a head-on crash ... The victims of a head-on crash that killed four people on a highway south of the Wyoming-Colorado line included two senior airmen at F.E. ...
5
Arizona reports 2,350 more COVID deaths as averages increase
Around the Region
Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 ... Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily ...
6
Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman ...
Around the Region
The trial is delayed for a ... The trial is delayed for a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back ...
7
Colorado voters to decide on raising marijuana sales tax
Around the Region
Colorado voters will decide in Tuesday's ... Colorado voters will decide in Tuesday's election whether to raise the sales tax on marijuana to fund out-of-school programs, such as tutoring, technical skill ...
8
2 postal contractors accused of stealing $4M worth of ...
Around the Region
Two postal contractors accused of stealing ... Two postal contractors accused of stealing more than 8,000 pieces of mail worth more than $4 million have been charged in West Texas with ...
9
Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate's murder trial
Around the Region
Jurors started deliberating Tuesday in the ... Jurors started deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado ...