Man shot to death in Barelas neighborhood

A man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in the Barelas area.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the area of Third and Avenida Cesar Chavez after neighbors reported gunfire and a person lying in the street.

Police found a man in the street with gunshot wounds to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide marks the sixth investigated by Albuquerque police over the past seven days and the 96th for the year.