‘Rust’ armorer’s attorney suggests sabotage led to deadly incident

An attorney for the armorer on the film “Rust” alleged Wednesday that someone put a live round into a box of “dummy” ammunition to sabotage the production — resulting in the death of the cinematographer on the set outside Santa Fe.

Jason Bowles, Hannah Gutierrez’s attorney, told the Journal his client loaded the Colt .45 from a box of “dummy” ammunition before actor Alec Baldwin discharged a real bullet from the weapon during rehearsal, killing Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza, 48.

He said they have discovered that the box of ammunition — which Gutierrez left unattended at times — contained at least one live round, “which mimic the appearance” of a dummy round.

“Someone put that live round in that box, and the reasons for doing so cannot be legitimate,” Bowles said. “There are no reasons why live rounds should have ever been on that set. And no reason why live rounds should have been mixed in with dummy rounds.”

Bowles gave no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Court records state assistant director David Halls had declared the firearm “cold,” meaning unloaded, before handing it to Baldwin. Halls later told deputies he hadn’t checked the gun properly and couldn’t recall if Gutierrez had either.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Nobody has been charged.

The Oct. 25 shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set made international headlines and led to reports of a lack of safety during production, including accidental discharges of weapons and possible target practice with the guns.

Since the incident, national news has reported that multiple camera crew members walked off the set in the hours leading up to the shooting, citing safety concerns, long hours and unsatisfactory working conditions.

Bowles, who first leveled the sabotage claims on national news programs Wednesday morning, told the Journal the presence of live ammunition on the set is the “central issue” in the case. Deputies seized at least one Colt .45 round, along with several guns, both real and fake, from a prop truck that Gutierrez told investigators only she and few others had access to.

“We are not certain but there’s very few explanations as to how a live round could end up in a dummy round box on a movie set,” Bowles told the Journal. “This needs to be investigated fully.”

As for possible motivations to sabotage the production, Bowles only speculated.

“Maybe they wanted to make a point or cause a security incident, he said, adding “we need to find out who introduced the live rounds onto the movie set… we suspect it was done to sabotage the set.”