 Traffic jam: Monster truck rally comes to Tingley Coliseum - Albuquerque Journal

Traffic jam: Monster truck rally comes to Tingley Coliseum

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Megalodon is one of the many trucks to be featured in the Monster Jam tour, which makes a stop in Albuquerque from Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7. (Courtesy of Feld Entertainment)

Tristan England takes a walk around the track listening to his favorite music.

It’s part of his ritual before he steps behind the wheel of the monster truck Megalodon.

The shark-shaped truck will be one of a dozen trucks participating in Monster Jam beginning Friday, Nov. 5 and running through Sunday, Nov. 7, at Tingley Coliseum.

England’s been racing for six years in the monster truck circuit. Before that, he raced modified dirt track cars.

“I was also on a team with my dad and he purchased his own monster truck in 2012,” he says. “That’s where I got my hands dirty. When I turned 18, they sent me to Monster Jam University to learn how to get beat up in a truck. I’ve loved it ever since.”

Monster Jam returns to New Mexico after taking a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event features the ultimate mix of high-flying stunts and four-wheel excitement, with unbelievable action to unexpected thrills.

England says it’s exciting to see fans witness the fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head to head for points in Freestyle, Skills Challenges and Racing competitions.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will return to Albuquerque on both Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Pit Passes are $20 per person for this VIP experience.

Texas native Tristan England will drive Megalodon at Monster Jam. (Courtesy of Feld Entertainment)

England says that, while he enjoys driving Megalodon, it’s the opportunity to connect with the fans in person that excites him.

He’s also enjoying the fact this his son goes wild for the trucks.

“I think before I had my own son, the thing that did it for me was the fans,” he says. “But now, there’s nothing like having your kid go crazy for you and your truck. He doesn’t understand everything. Seeing his eyes light up, that fires me up. I want him to be like, ‘My dad drives a monster truck.’ He’s so proud.”

England is also grateful to have technology help keep him close with his family.

“There are times I will FaceTime my family all day,” he says. “I can’t imagine how much harder it was to be away from family before all of the technology. It helps ease my emotions, for sure.”

The trip to Albuquerque won’t be the first for the Texas native.

“Albuquerque has been really good to me,” he says. “I’ve picked up some wins there. We get to race inside the coliseum and it reminds me of home. I grew up tending to cattle and the farm. It’s a special place for me.”


Monster Jam
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
WHERE: Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro NE
HOW MUCH: $20-$50, plus fees at ticketmaster.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Trial begins in fatal 2019 shooting of UNM athlete
ABQnews Seeker
Darian Bashir fatally shot a University ... Darian Bashir fatally shot a University of New Mexico baseball player out of fear and outrage as two ...
2
APD investigating 3 homicides in 24 hours
ABQnews Seeker
Three people were fatally shot in ... Three people were fatally shot in less than 24 hours around Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the cases, two of which ...
3
Most business-backed APS candidates edge out union picks
2021 city election
Unofficial results are a decisive change ... Unofficial results are a decisive change from previous elections
4
Four are charged in fatal Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Man apparent victim of mistaken identity Man apparent victim of mistaken identity
5
Albuquerque voters back general obligation bonds
2021 city election
All 11 bonds, totalling $140 million, ... All 11 bonds, totalling $140 million, pass easily
6
ABQ City Council races headed for runoff
2021 city election
District 7, 9 candidates will meet ... District 7, 9 candidates will meet again Dec. 7
7
Soccer stadium pitch gets the boot
2021 city election
Measure, which would have provided $50M ... Measure, which would have provided $50M in gross receipts tax bonds for the venue, was losing by 2-1 margin
8
Keller wins second term
2021 city election
Mayor fends off withering attacks by ... Mayor fends off withering attacks by two opponents with decisive win
9
APS releases video of school shooting
ABQnews Seeker
School resource officer had spoken with ... School resource officer had spoken with accused student before incident