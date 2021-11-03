This week’s prep football playoff games to watch

1. No. 9 Eldorado (7-3) at No. 8 Hobbs (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday: This Class 6A first-rounder seems to be a relatively even matchup; can the burnt orange be sharp getting off the bus after a same-day trip? Senior Colton Graham is a solid dual-threat QB for Hobbs, but Eldorado certainly has already seen some prolific QBs. Winner here gets No. 1 Cleveland.

2. No. 10 Sandia (5-4) at No. 7 Cibola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Milne Stadium: The Cougars’ 6A postseason begins with this first-round challenge from the Matadors, who have won four in a row but haven’t faced heavy opposition since Volcano Vista in late September. Maybe as much as any team in 6A not named Cleveland, Cibola regretted not having any playoffs in the spring, so we’ll see what they do with them in the fall.

3. No. 10 Deming (5-5) at No. 7 Belen (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday: For my money, the best of the four 5A first-round matchups. Belen is definitely one of my favorite stories of the season, but the Eagles need to guard against peeking ahead to a possible quarterfinal against rival Los Lunas. The Wildcats ought to command their full attention; this team has been on the wrong end of several close (and late) losses and is only a couple of plays from being a 7- or 8-win team.

4. No. 12 Bernalillo (5-5) at No. 5 Albuquerque Academy (8-2), 3 p.m. Friday: It’s tough enough to beat the same opponent twice in one season, and it’s doubly difficult when that team is a district rival. In Round 1 of this 4A first-rounder, Academy won 14-7 at home under the (temporary) lights on Oct. 2. The Spartans’ defense is superb (they only give up 8 points a game), but their offense is going to have to find a way to make some headway against the Academy defense — quite excellent in its own right.

5. No. 2 Ramah (8-1) at No. 1 Gateway Christian (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: This 6-Man final the first of the seven championship games to be contested over the next 3½weeks. The Mustangs’ only setback was a 49-34 loss at Gateway on Oct. 1.