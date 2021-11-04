 Dog gone?: Disappearance of 'NCIS' pooch explained; it may be a while before NBC gets a second season of 'Transplant' - Albuquerque Journal

Dog gone?: Disappearance of ‘NCIS’ pooch explained; it may be a while before NBC gets a second season of ‘Transplant’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

You have questions. I have some answers.

From left, Jack Fisher as Phineas, Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a scene from “NCIS.” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Q: What happened to Gibbs’ dog on “NCIS”? For a couple of episodes, he had a rescue dog named Lucy. In his last appearance, he was in Alaska, with no mention of the dog at all. Is it in his house all by itself?
A: In the episode “Unseen Improvements,” which first aired in May, Gibbs gave Lucy to his young friend Phineas. “Dogs pick their people,” Gibbs told Phineas. “The minute you got here, she picked you.”
Q: I thought “Transplant” was a unique medical drama. The first episode was a bit unbelievable, but very dramatic. The few episodes that followed were quite interesting. Will it reappear?

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Bash Hamed in a scene from “Transplant.” (Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

A: NBC made a deal for a second season of the series, which was a hit in Canada before airing on the U.S. network. The second season finished shooting a couple of months ago, but there’s no official airdate that I have seen. CTV, its Canadian home, just says the new season will arrive “soon.” And it could well be that NBC will not air it until 2022.
Q: My husband and I absolutely loved “God Friended Me.” It was our favorite show and we were so disappointed that it only lasted two seasons. Why? Poor ratings? The cast, writers and crew were notified far enough ahead of time about the cancellation to wrap it up. Is there any chance of a reboot or of another network or a streaming service picking it up for more episodes? Can reruns be found anywhere?
A: Poor ratings indeed led to the demise of the drama. As I mentioned after its cancellation in 2020, while the show had a good-sized audience, at least at first, Deadline.com said it was not big with the young adult viewers prized by network advertisers. And TVLine.com noted that, both with young adults and in total viewers, the show had dropped 20% or more in its second season — not at all a good sign for long-term survival. I do not know of any plans for a reboot. Some places where old episodes are available are Amazon Prime Video, VUDU and Apple TV, with a fee for viewing.
Q: Is Casey leaving “Chicago Fire”?

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in “Chicago Fire.” (Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

 

A: Yes. Jesse Spencer, who has played Matthew Casey on the series since 2012, decided it was time to move on and said goodbye in the show’s 200th episode. According to The Wrap, Spencer told reporters that “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up and I think this year is my 18th year of network television.” (You may recall his long run on the series “House.”) “I called (showrunner) Derek (Haas) and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”
It should be noted that Casey was not killed off, but simply moved on. There’s always a chance he could make a return visit to “Chicago Fire” or one of the related shows.

 

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ghostly twist: 'Harland Manor' adds thrill, drama to paranormal ...
Entertainment
Steven R. Monroe knows his way ... Steven R. Monroe knows his way around a horror film.He's been at the helm of the 2010 ...
2
Hoops and hopes: Apple TV+ series 'Swagger' looks inside ...
Entertainment
Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to ... Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to tell a story.He's mostly been behind the scenes on ...
3
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
4
Tension, balance and emotions
Arts
Exhibition of paintings by two artists ... Exhibition of paintings by two artists reveals the deeper instincts of their natures
5
'Jeopardy!' quandary: Lots of readers weigh in on question ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers. And a lot of you had comments about "Jeopardy!"< ...
6
'Getting it done': Pandemic gave musician David Climaco Garcia ...
Entertainment
Getting to the release of "Between ... Getting to the release of "Between the Devil and Me" has been a long haul for David Climaco Garcia.< ...
7
Six-string therapy: Blues festival benefits program that provides guitars, ...
Entertainment
Phil and Linda Oliveira work hard ... Phil and Linda Oliveira work hard to create a community of people who help one another. ...
8
'Tremendous honor': New Mexico military retiree featured in four-part ...
Blogs
Cody Ayon grew up knowing that ... Cody Ayon grew up knowing that service is a way of life.As the son of a Mexican mom an ...
9
Latin film showcase: Cine Magnífico! will screen 23 movies ...
Albuquerque News
Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film ... Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival has given visibility over the years to f ...
10
Fright night: Tractor Brewing hosts 'Stranger Things'-inspired show, with ...
Entertainment
Drag queens, "Stranger Things" and live ... Drag queens, "Stranger Things" and live music will imbue Tractor Brewing Co. in Wells Park this Satu ...