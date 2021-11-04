Dog gone?: Disappearance of ‘NCIS’ pooch explained; it may be a while before NBC gets a second season of ‘Transplant’

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: What happened to Gibbs’ dog on “NCIS”? For a couple of episodes, he had a rescue dog named Lucy. In his last appearance, he was in Alaska, with no mention of the dog at all. Is it in his house all by itself?

A: In the episode “Unseen Improvements,” which first aired in May, Gibbs gave Lucy to his young friend Phineas. “Dogs pick their people,” Gibbs told Phineas. “The minute you got here, she picked you.”

Q: I thought “Transplant” was a unique medical drama. The first episode was a bit unbelievable, but very dramatic. The few episodes that followed were quite interesting. Will it reappear?



A: NBC made a deal for a second season of the series, which was a hit in Canada before airing on the U.S. network. The second season finished shooting a couple of months ago, but there’s no official airdate that I have seen. CTV, its Canadian home, just says the new season will arrive “soon.” And it could well be that NBC will not air it until 2022.

Q: My husband and I absolutely loved “God Friended Me.” It was our favorite show and we were so disappointed that it only lasted two seasons. Why? Poor ratings? The cast, writers and crew were notified far enough ahead of time about the cancellation to wrap it up. Is there any chance of a reboot or of another network or a streaming service picking it up for more episodes? Can reruns be found anywhere?

A: Poor ratings indeed led to the demise of the drama. As I mentioned after its cancellation in 2020, while the show had a good-sized audience, at least at first, Deadline.com said it was not big with the young adult viewers prized by network advertisers. And TVLine.com noted that, both with young adults and in total viewers, the show had dropped 20% or more in its second season — not at all a good sign for long-term survival. I do not know of any plans for a reboot. Some places where old episodes are available are Amazon Prime Video, VUDU and Apple TV, with a fee for viewing.

Q: Is Casey leaving “Chicago Fire”?

A: Yes. Jesse Spencer, who has played Matthew Casey on the series since 2012, decided it was time to move on and said goodbye in the show’s 200th episode. According to The Wrap, Spencer told reporters that “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up and I think this year is my 18th year of network television.” (You may recall his long run on the series “House.”) “I called (showrunner) Derek (Haas) and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

It should be noted that Casey was not killed off, but simply moved on. There’s always a chance he could make a return visit to “Chicago Fire” or one of the related shows.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.