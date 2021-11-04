 An American Horror Story: 'Dopesick' tells the story of the epicenter of struggle with opioid addiction - Albuquerque Journal

An American Horror Story: ‘Dopesick’ tells the story of the epicenter of struggle with opioid addiction

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Dr. Samuel Finnix, played by Michael Keaton in a scene from “Dopesick.” (Anthony Platt/Hulu)

Ian Unterman has been on numerous sets over the course of his career.

Yet, the time he spent on the set of the Hulu series “Dopesick” are moments he is going to treasure forever.

“It’s unreal,” he says of the experience. “Being part of the cast was amazing. We are also diving into an epidemic that still rages in the country.”

“Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history.

The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

It tells the story from several angles: doctors and patients using the drug, prosecutors and law enforcement trying to hold OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma accountable, and the drug maker itself. The series offers an authentic portrayal of the small, working-class, predominantly white communities ravaged by the opioid crisis.

The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.

The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.

It is written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson.

Unterman plays Jonathan Sackler, brother of Richard Sackler, played by Stuhlbarg, the president and CEO of Purdue Pharma. Their deceptive marketing became the driving force behind the stratospheric rise of OxyContin, which led to the explosion of the opioid epidemic.

When Unterman auditioned for the series, he wasn’t familiar with the book.

Though the series is inspired by the book, he got to know the material and, when he found out that Strong and Stuhlbarg were involved, he wanted the role.

“I spent five summers at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (in Massachusetts) and I saw Michael in a show there. It was a performance that had a profound impact on me. Then, I get this role years later and have the opportunity to play his brother.”

Ian Unterman is part of the ensemble cast of Hulu’s “Dopesick.” (Courtesy of Deborah Lopez)

In preparing for the role, Unterman researched anything he could find on Jonathan Sackler.

“I was looking for any scraps that I could find,” he says. “It appears that everything has been scrubbed from the internet. He actually passed away in July 2020. He was 68. The only thing I could find was two photographs and one bit of video where he’s asking a question at a symposium and his back is to the camera.”

This is where Unterman had a little more range for the character.

“In terms of trying to replicate his look, we did it,” he says. “I even had to shave my head for the role.”

Unterman describes his character as a touchstone for his brother, Richard.

“Jonathan does enable his brother, but he’s there to be that sounding board,” he says. “He’s very intense from the sidelines and is there to offer advice to his brother.”

As Unterman’s profile continues to rise in the film industry, he often looks at the writing and who is involved in a production.

 

 

“What I’ve always looked for is collaborators that I’m excited to work with,” he says. “I feel like working with people I like is the No. 1 thing. Then, I look at characters that I can start to get into and tip over the cart a little bit. I want to subvert the expectations of how it lives on the page.”

Streaming now
“Dopesick” tells the story of the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement Agency. It is streaming on Hulu.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ghostly twist: 'Harland Manor' adds thrill, drama to paranormal ...
Entertainment
Steven R. Monroe knows his way ... Steven R. Monroe knows his way around a horror film.He's been at the helm of the 2010 ...
2
Hoops and hopes: Apple TV+ series 'Swagger' looks inside ...
Entertainment
Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to ... Reggie Rock Bythewood knows how to tell a story.He's mostly been behind the scenes on ...
3
Governor weighs bolstering safety on NM film sets
ABQnews Seeker
Says industry must 'step up' after ... Says industry must 'step up' after deadly accidental shooting
4
Tension, balance and emotions
Arts
Exhibition of paintings by two artists ... Exhibition of paintings by two artists reveals the deeper instincts of their natures
5
'Jeopardy!' quandary: Lots of readers weigh in on question ...
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers. And a lot of you had comments about "Jeopardy!"< ...
6
'Getting it done': Pandemic gave musician David Climaco Garcia ...
Entertainment
Getting to the release of "Between ... Getting to the release of "Between the Devil and Me" has been a long haul for David Climaco Garcia.< ...
7
Six-string therapy: Blues festival benefits program that provides guitars, ...
Entertainment
Phil and Linda Oliveira work hard ... Phil and Linda Oliveira work hard to create a community of people who help one another. ...
8
'Tremendous honor': New Mexico military retiree featured in four-part ...
Blogs
Cody Ayon grew up knowing that ... Cody Ayon grew up knowing that service is a way of life.As the son of a Mexican mom an ...
9
Latin film showcase: Cine Magnífico! will screen 23 movies ...
Albuquerque News
Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film ... Cine Magnífico! the Albuquerque Latinx Film Festival has given visibility over the years to f ...
10
Fright night: Tractor Brewing hosts 'Stranger Things'-inspired show, with ...
Entertainment
Drag queens, "Stranger Things" and live ... Drag queens, "Stranger Things" and live music will imbue Tractor Brewing Co. in Wells Park this Satu ...