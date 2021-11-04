Editorial: Lawmakers need to fix insurance hole you can drive through

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should add fixing a serious coverage flaw in N.M.’s law requiring motorists to buy liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance to the coming session’s “to-do” list — since she controls most of what goes into the limited agenda dedicated primarily to crafting a state budget. And New Mexico lawmakers need to make it a priority.

Why is this important?

It’s because a decision by the state Supreme Court last month makes it clear many New Mexicans who reasonably think they have insurance coverage — and why shouldn’t they since they paid for it? — could well be hung out to dry rather than be protected from financial loss suffered from crashed cars and injuries in certain accident scenarios. In fact, the court concluded the coverage in these cases in New Mexico was “illusory.”

The ruling came in a case called Crutcher vs. Liberty Mutual, in which a federal judge had asked for clarification on an issue of state law. Gregory Crutcher had carried the required state minimum insurance limits on his auto policy since 2006, paying premiums for both liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage of up to $25,000. In 2017, he was involved in a crash with another driver who blew through a traffic signal. Crutcher sustained injuries with total damages in excess of $50,000. The driver who hit him had $25,000 in liability coverage, so Crutcher reasonably assumed his underinsured motorist coverage of $25,000 would kick in and cover the difference. The insurance company, by this time it was Safeco, denied the claim.

The Supreme Court backed up that decision, concluding that under New Mexico law underinsured motorist benefits in a case like this where both drivers have minimum coverage limits are calculated by subtracting the amount of the insured’s underinsured motorist coverage from the amount of the other driver’s liability coverage. Since the other driver carried $25,000 in liability coverage, the underinsured amount Crutcher could collect was ZERO. “A significant consequence of this rule is that, if injured persons purchased only the statutory minimum policy, the person’s policy will not cover losses for damages in excess of $25,000,” the court wrote. “Collection of UIM (underinsured motorist) insurance is therefore practically impossible for minimally insured motorists, and collection is not possible in Mr. Crutcher’s case.” (It’s also worth noting the amount of uninsured/underinsured coverage that can be purchased is tied to liability coverage you buy — in a state where nearly 22% of motorists are uninsured completely.) If this sounds crazy, it’s because it is.

The court notes that in other jurisdictions lawmakers have adopted a policy that would allow someone who pays for underinsured motorist coverage to actually collect it in these cases. But the court wrote New Mexico follows what is called the “gap” theory rather than one that is more equitable in which the injured insured “collects all proceeds for which … a premium as been paid.”

In New Mexico, the court wrote, lawmakers have purposefully selected a statutory scheme where the sale of the kind of policy Crutcher bought “is permitted despite being misleading.” The justices also wrote the Legislature has the power to fix all this by changing the statute.

The justices did say that since insurance companies charge a premium for this coverage, they will now have the burden of disclosing to motorists who buy policies that they could be left with thousands of dollars out of pocket, as was the case with Crutcher. That, of course, means one more disclaimer people won’t read or understand, and those who do will simply have to decide whether they can afford higher policy limits across the board or risk heading down the road to financial ruin on the highways and byways of New Mexico.

That’s a choice New Mexico drivers shouldn’t have to make. And they won’t have to at some point if the Legislature and the governor do their jobs.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.