 'It's been a journey': Musician, nurse donates a portion of proceeds to ABQ's HopeWorks - Albuquerque Journal

‘It’s been a journey’: Musician, nurse donates a portion of proceeds to ABQ’s HopeWorks

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico native Alexandra Fresquez is living in New York City, where she is a Registered Nurse and a musician. (Courtesy of Marissa Livingston)

Editor’s Note: Venue Plus continues “in Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects

Singing has always been a passion for Alexandra Fresquez.

The New Mexico native worked for nearly a year on her new album, “Nothing’s Wrong But Nothing’s Right,” which was released on Oct. 22.

“I’ve worked on this for quite some time,” Fresquez says. “It’s been a journey with this album and I’m really proud of what has come together.”

Fresquez was born in Roswell and then moved to go to college at the University of New Mexico. After graduating, she was convinced to move to Los Angeles to give music a try.

She’s now living in New York City, where she is a registered nurse at a surgery center.

The “day job” helps her fund her music career.

When not working at her job, she’s getting her music out to the masses via social media. Her following on YouTube is in the millions and her music was featured on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” and “Ghosted.”

“I spend a lot of time deciding what kind of songs that I wanted to do because I want people to relate to my songs,” she says. “This is why I have a variety of songs. I tend to love sad songs, but I had to convince myself to do upbeat songs for the album.”

During the process, Fresquez was also introduced to writing songs via Zoom.

“That was interesting,” she says with a laugh. “But we were able to still collaborate with other artists.”

Releasing the album was the first step in a plan for Fresquez to work on music more.

She recently went part time in her nursing job so she could begin planning more tours.

“It’s a tough balance because I work early in the morning as a nurse,” she says. “I also like staying up late. It’s difficult to make myself go to bed.”

Fresquez also donates a portion of proceeds to the New Mexico charity HopeWorks.

The organization provides critical services for people experiencing homelessness and near homelessness.

“I hold this so close to my heart because homelessness and behavior health were my focus when I was in nursing school,” she says. “I did my rotations there and I’ve never seen an organization do something similar. They do their best to actually prevent any of it happening.”

Fresquez hopes to return to New Mexico for a concert in the near future. In the meantime, here are some things you didn’t know about Fresquez:

1 “I like to record in a blanket because I’m always cold and it makes me more comfortable.”

2 “I like to run before I record because my breath control is better.”

3 “I have a twin who works on country music.”

4 “I used to cry when I watched the Grammys when I was younger because I never thought I could get out of my state of being so shy and actually go for it and do what I wanted to do.”

5 “I’ve experienced a lot of death in my life and I never take a single day for granted which is probably why I’m always so tired, lol. I truly love my life to the fullest and know that if I don’t have something I want it’s because of my own self not anyone else. I’m the only one who will ever stand in my way.”

Online
To listen to Alexandra Fresquez’s latest album, “Nothing’s Wrong But Nothing’s Right,” visit spotify.com or alexandrafresquez.com
Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Witnesses describe chaotic events preceding UNM athlete’s fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The man who fatally shot Jackson ... The man who fatally shot Jackson Weller in 2018 asked two University of New Mexico athletes to follow him moments before he quickly turned ...
2
Gun Violence Memorial Project collecting objects in Albuquerque this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Starting Friday families who lost loved ... Starting Friday families who lost loved ones to gun violence can drop off objects to remember them by at the University of New Mexico ...
3
Contentious ABQ races yield high turnout
ABQnews Seeker
Voting in mayoral contest may set ... Voting in mayoral contest may set mark
4
Traffic jam: Monster truck rally comes to Tingley Coliseum
Albuquerque News
Tristan England takes a walk around ... Tristan England takes a walk around the track listening to his favorite music.It's par ...
5
Three people shot dead over 24 hours in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police have not ID'd any victims, ... Police have not ID'd any victims, suspects
6
Trial begins in 2019 fatal shooting of UNM athlete
ABQnews Seeker
Baseball player racially harassed shooter, lawyer ... Baseball player racially harassed shooter, lawyer tells jurors
7
Amber Alert cancelled after 1-year-old found safe
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert Wednesday ... Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert Wednesday night after finding a 1-year-old boy following a reported abduction in Northeast Albuquerque. Ray Wilson, State Police spokesman, ...
8
Most business-backed APS candidates edge out union picks
2021 city election
Unofficial results are a decisive change ... Unofficial results are a decisive change from previous elections
9
Four are charged in fatal Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Man apparent victim of mistaken identity Man apparent victim of mistaken identity