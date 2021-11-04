 New PED curriculum would impose divisions - Albuquerque Journal

New PED curriculum would impose divisions

By Rep. Rebecca Dow / Truth or consequences Republican

It is always amazing to watch progressives resort to their usual tactic of blaming their opponents for doing what they are doing. For example, the newly released proposal by the New Mexico Public Education Department to “rework” the K-12 Social Studies Standards is just another example of a nationwide movement to instill Critical Race Theory and other progressive ideologies into the minds of school children.

Predictably, the usual progressive activists and publications claim conservatives are engaging in a disinformation campaign about these standards. Unsurprisingly, it is the progressives who are hiding the facts and distorting public perception of the new standards.

It is clear New Mexico’s education standards are subpar and need updating, most certainly in light of Yazzie v. Martinez. However, there must be thorough public debate regarding what these new standards should contain and what students are required to learn. Many New Mexicans believe the current version of PED’s new standards is deeply flawed and needs numerous revisions and eliminations.

For example, these proposed standards require students in Ethnic, Cultural, and Identity Studies to assess how social policies and economic forces “offer privilege or systemic inequity in accessing social, political, and economic opportunity.” This language is classic CRT as it perpetuates division and racism, rather than a shared commitment to the ideals of equality and opportunity.

Buried within the 122-page proposal is a requirement that U.S. history students “evaluate what an efficient, equitable, and just economic system would look like in the U.S.” This proposed standard is CRT ideology in stressing “equity” and a “just economic system,” and it follows the progressive mantra that our capitalistic system is inherently unfair and must be replaced with the paternalistic system of socialism.

Numerous other examples within these standards embrace the progressive mindset, including requiring students to describe how inequity in the U.S. laid the foundation for conflict that continues today; compare the patterns of exploration, destruction and occupation of the Americas; and explore the movement against police brutality.

Progressive activists want you to believe these proposed standards are nothing more than updating students on historical events or improving their critical thinking skills. They also claim since CRT is never specifically mentioned anywhere in the standards, there is no effort to force such concepts onto students. The reality is these standards make continual references to “inequity,” “oppression,” “unequal power relations,” “racism” and “injustice,” and these words reveal the true intentions of the progressive-bloc to impose CRT’s flawed ideology onto students.

The history of our state and nation is not perfect in terms of economic and human rights, but that does not require altering social studies curriculums to embrace a distorted view that Americans are racist and all things can be described in terms of oppressor and oppressed. Rather than encouraging division and victimhood among our diverse populations, students should be encouraged to understand we are all Americans and everyone has opportunities for economic advancement based on the principles of family, education and work.

New Mexicans must voice their disapproval of these new social studies standards and do so quickly as the public comment period ends Nov. 12. If people do not express their concerns, our students will never receive a balanced understanding of why America and New Mexico should be admired for their many positive attributes.

 

More information, including the draft standards, is at https://webnew.ped.state.nm.us/bureaus/literacy-humanities/social-studies/. Submit written comments at rule.feedback@state.nm.us through Nov. 12 or attend the public hearing from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Mabry Hall in the Jerry Apodaca Education Building, 300 Don Gaspar Avenue, Santa Fe. Speakers will have up to three minutes each to comment.

 


