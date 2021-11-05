 Come on out for entertainment: Variety show highlights up-and-coming drag queen performances - Albuquerque Journal

Come on out for entertainment: Variety show highlights up-and-coming drag queen performances

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Vanessa Patricks is set to close the “Come Out Show: Artistic Directions.” (Courtesy of Sinata Devine Productions)

PJ Sedillo has been at the helm of the annual “Come Out Show.”

For 19 years, he’s helped produce the variety show that highlights up-and-coming drag queen performances as a tie-in to National Coming Out Day.

“The show has always been cutting edge,” Sedillo says. “Drag used to be seen as taboo. Drag has lost its sparkle and glitter because it’s become mainstream. I’m very glad to see it, but it’s why we had to revamp the show.”

The “19th Annual Come Out Show” will have the title of “Artistic Directions.”

Sedillo says the pandemic was rough on a lot of people, including the gay community.

“Bars for the gay community is a safe place,” he says. “They were all closed and people were isolated from just having fun.”

Sedillo also wanted to pay homage to the former artistic director Johnny Q, who died in February.

“I wanted to pay tribute to him,” he says “I want to showcase the life he lived and how he valued the community in everything he did.”

Sedillo says the entire show has always been done through volunteering – from the stage management to the performers.

Sedillo says Raquel Del Rio is bringing back the dance group Throb.

“We’ll also have All the King’s Men, which is a drag king group who will perform songs from ‘Hamilton,’ ” he says. “One of Johnny’s students, Dante Culpepper will perform a piece at the show. He’s made it big in New York City.”

LaRhya Daniels will perform at the “Come Out Show.” (Courtesy of Sinata Devine Productions)

LaRhya Daniels will perform and Vanessa Patricks will close out the night with “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Chaz Malibu and Fontana DeVine will again serve as the night’s hosts.

“We’re glad that we can put on the event,” Sedillo says. “The last Come Out Show was in 2016 and we people need to have fun.”

Sedillo says that masks are required in the theater and proof of vaccination or a negative test will be needed.

Pop Fizz will be providing drinks and food at the event before and during intermission, he says.

“19th Annual Come Out Show: Artistic Directions”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
WHERE: Albuquerque Journal Theatre, National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth SW
HOW MUCH: $25 adults, $22 seniors, $20 students at nhccnm.org


