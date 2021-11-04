Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old taken in ABQ

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening for a 1-year-old boy taken by his non-custodial mother in Northeast Albuquerque.

Dusty Francisco, State Police spokesman, said they are asking the public’s help finding Christopher Chavez. He said Christopher was taken sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by Lia Chavez, 17, from the 4500 block of Sherwood NE, near San Pedro and Osuna.

Lia Chavez is described as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“Their clothing descriptions, method of travel, and destination are not known,” Francisco said. “Many details are still unknown and under investigation by the Albuquerque Police Department. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Christopher Chavez.”

Anyone with any information regarding this Amber Alert is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677 or dial 911.