Cutting methane 1st step in tackling the climate crisis

As elected officials, we understand the important economic role the oil and gas industry has played for New Mexico communities and the state. For too long, we have been presented with a false choice: support oil and gas workers or protect our air, water, community health and the climate. We don’t have to choose.

This summer, the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its 6th Assessment Report, which fine-tuned the technical and scientific understanding of climate change’s effects and drivers. The message is crystal clear: We have waited too long to keep climate change from having a significant impact on our communities and countries around the world. Climate change is here, now, and it will get worse.

But there was another message in the report: If we take significant action now, we can limit the negative impact. We have the opportunity now to take bold action and keep the climate crisis manageable. Most importantly, the report highlights that one of the best things we can do right now is rapidly reduce methane releases from oil and gas production.

In New Mexico, oil and gas operators release more than 1 million metric tons of methane annually through leaking, venting and flaring natural gas. Oil and gas operations also release air pollutants that worsen respiratory diseases such as emphysema and trigger asthma attacks. People living near oil fields are exposed to ozone and other toxins known to cause cancer. If we don’t act, New Mexicans will continue to suffer from oil and gas pollution.

The status quo is not an option.

President Trump and Gov. Martinez’s administrations undermined important methane clean air protections, and emissions rose dramatically. The Biden administration gives us a chance to strengthen methane rules at both the Bureau of Land Management and the Environmental Protection Agency. In Congress, we are actively working to pass both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act to dramatically improve our nation’s infrastructure, reduce costs for working families and tackle the climate crisis.

These bills would benefit our communities in three ways: 1. They would reduce methane pollution, 2. They would create high-wage jobs for skilled workers plugging old leaking wells and pipelines, and 3. They would impose a fee on gas companies who are not following the rules to reduce leaks from the start. We should not vent and leak valuable natural gas into the air.

Congress has already acted to roll back the Trump administration’s backward methane regulations. Strong federal rules from the Biden administration would compliment New Mexico’s own finalized and proposed methane rules to further protect our communities. We New Mexicans have already stepped up and adopted rules and proposed further improvements to cut methane emissions at the state level. But that doesn’t mean the work is done.

A comprehensive state-federal approach to reducing methane emissions would provide new economic opportunities for New Mexican communities that will create new, skilled, family-wage jobs and reduce harmful methane pollution. It will literally help clear the air in the big oil and gas basins, opening the door to growing the outdoor recreation economy, which already provides 33,500 jobs and $1.2 billion to the state.

If we heed the IPCC’s report and hope to reach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s greenhouse gas emission target, we need to implement nationally leading rules that require oil and gas companies to cut methane emissions and detect and repair leaks. This will ensure a fair return on taxpayer revenue for our schools, provide transitional jobs for industry workers, protect our air and water, and protect the climate for future generations.