Should the foreign press criticize our president?

I spent the first half of 2020 in Prague, arriving just weeks before the coronavirus changed our lives. This gave me a unique opportunity to experience how well the Czech Republic responded to the pandemic, while simultaneously following from afar just how differently things were going back home.

Perhaps not surprisingly, in addition to constant coverage of the virus’s accelerating spread, U.S. news organizations offered frequent, pointed criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. What did surprise me, though, was the similar criticism I started seeing in the European press. Major news outlets in the “Big Three” nations – the U.K., France and Germany, our most important European allies – offered substantial coverage of American domestic COVID-19 policy and its impact in the U.S. What’s more, in addition to reporting on U.S. hot spots, caseloads and death rates, the Big Three’s papers openly and regularly criticized the U.S. president’s response to the crisis. They went beyond critiques of official policies and statements, offering blunt assessments of the president’s fitness for office, questioning his character and his ability to handle a national health crisis, and analyzing the political motivations driving his administration’s response. Finally, these critiques were published not only in opinion columns, but also in papers’ “U.S.” or “International” or “Health” sections. That is to say, criticism of another country’s president – specifically, an ally’s president – had become something that could count as news.

In order to make sense of what I was seeing, I needed first to ask and answer a number of other questions:

• Have European media criticized prior U.S. presidents? If so, did they disparage only foreign policy, or did they also critique U.S.-internal issues? Was their focus on politics, or did they also get personal?

• Has cross-Atlantic press criticism gone both ways? In other words, have U.S. papers critiqued the leaders of other democratic nations, including our allies? Are such criticisms offered as opinion or news? Do they critique foreign leaders in terms of personality or policy?

• How are the Big Three countries’ media covering our new president? How does their 2021 Biden reporting compare to their 2020 Trump coverage? Is it personal or policy-focused? Do Biden critiques get into our internal developments, such as fissures within our major political parties, or only those affecting Europe, as well, such as climate change, the global economy and our military withdrawal from Afghanistan?

These questions have direct relevance to our daily lives as New Mexicans and as Americans. American citizens and the American press, after all, have a long, proud, constitutionally protected tradition of publicly criticizing our own elected officials, a tradition on full display during Trump’s presidency – as well as during every presidency that preceded his. Most European democracies, including our allies, have similar traditions. At the same time, more than a few of the post-Communist nations of Central Europe, which eagerly embraced democracy after the fall of the Iron Curtain, have been rapidly returning to their old ways. In places such as Hungary and Poland, restrictions on media freedoms and clampdowns on journalists – especially those who publicly criticize their own countries’ leaders – are among the most visible and troubling results of this return to authoritarianism.

So, as disturbing as it can be to see elements of my own country, our government and its elected officials being ravaged in the press – here and abroad, in “news” articles, as well as opinion columns – it’s a crucial sign of America’s and our allies’ continuing commitment to free expression. And, as jarring as it may be to see American journalists castigating those allies in Western Europe, this practice must be understood in the same light.