 Report: New Mexico State receives Conference USA offer - Albuquerque Journal

Report: New Mexico State receives Conference USA offer

By Jason Groves/Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES — When the New Mexico State Board of Regents meet on Friday to consider a proposal for an athletic conference change, it appears they will have a formal invitation to consider.

Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that Conference USA has, “invited Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston to join the league.”

Thamel also said a potential $2 million entrance fee “appears to be the last major issue.”

New Mexico State did not confirm Thamel’s report on Wednesday.

On Monday, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that FBS independents New Mexico State and Liberty and FCS members Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State were “likely” to join Conference USA as full members.

C-USA has been decimated by the latest round of realignment, losing 9 of 14 schools to either the Sun Belt or the American Athletic conferences with two more — Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State — reportedly in talks to join the Mid-American, according to McMurphy.

The NMSU Board of Regents scheduled a special meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, where there is a single action item on the agenda: Consideration of a proposal for an athletic conference change.

If NMSU does join Conference USA, it will join rival UTEP in the same conference for the first time since the old Border Conference in 1961.


