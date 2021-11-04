Bruckler’s switch from wide receiver to tight end paying off for Lobos

When University of New Mexico freshman Trace Bruckler was in wide receiver mode, he thought about NFL stars Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen.

But he has quickly grown to admire NFL tight ends such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson and Zach Ertz.

No, he wasn’t creating rankings for a fantasy football draft. He was making a big position switch.

Bruckler, from Frisco, Texas, always played wide receiver, including at Lone Star High. But during the first week of preseason camp, and with the Lobos short of tight ends, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Bruckler was asked to move to that position.

Bruckler wanted to help the team and he also wanted to learn to make plays as a tight end, and eventually learn to play the position like those big-name pros do.

“I’ve learned that you gotta be really physical (as a tight end), because as a receiver you’re the type of dude, you just want the ball, you just want to look good,” Bruckler said. “Tight end, you really gotta get in the trenches and you really have to, you know, bring your big boy pants.”

Yes, Bruckler has fully made the switch. And, it’s paying off for New Mexico.

Bruckler has scored two touchdowns this season to lead the Lobos (3-5, 1-3 in Mountain West), who play host to UNLV (0-8, 0-4) in their homecoming game on Saturday. He’s second among UNM tight ends with seven catches for 119 yards, just behind senior Kyle Jarvis, who has nine for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Bruckler’s switch to tight end has come with challenges, as he tries to add weight and learn a new position.

“For what we’ve asked him to do, he’s done a phenomenal job,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said. “(Offensive coordinator Derek Warehime) has done a great job of putting him in the right places and having him play in a way where he’s supposed to be successful.

“If we ask him to put his hand in the ground and purely block, I don’t think we’re doing the kid any good. But over time and with more size, he’s going to be a real good tight end. I think he has a chance to really help us, and he already has.”

Bruckler endured adversity when he missed the game at UTEP on Sept. 25, along with five other wide receivers, due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

In a way, he tried to make the best of it. He mostly ate during his break at home, and gained about 10 pounds.

The Lobos’ 20-13 loss to UTEP was the second setback of what became a five-game losing skid.

New Mexico’s offense struggled and went scoreless for nine quarters before Bruckler helped them break out of the slump in the first quarter at Wyoming. On a fourth-and-3, Bruckler got wide open for a 43-yard touchdown reception.

“I’m a salesman,” Bruckler said. “On that play, I’m faking like I’m blocking and then I’m releasing. I sold it, I got open, my boy Isaiah (Chavez), he gave me a beautiful ball. I was just waiting. I was just looking over the line to see if he could get it to me and he did. The rest is history.”

Bruckler’s touchdown was part of the Lobos’ stunning 14-3 upset of Wyoming, which entered as a 20-point favorite.

Now, after a bye week, the Lobos want to carry their new confidence against UNLV. UNM is a 2-point favorite as of Wednesday.

“We’re obviously going to look at our opponent,” Bruckler said. “(But) it’s all about the New Mexico Lobos. It’s not about the opponent. I feel like we have more confidence going into this next game.”

WILSON WATCHING: UNM senior quarterback Terry Wilson did not practice on Wednesday, but he was with the team. He has not practiced since sustaining a dislocated elbow on his left, non-throwing arm during the 31-7 loss against San Diego State on Oct. 9.

Wilson will be evaluated on Thursday morning for the chance to be cleared for practice, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said.

If Wilson is not available, redshirt freshman Isaiah Chavez is set to make his second start of the season and his first career start at home. Gonzales said he plans to reveal the starter on the day of the game.

COMMITMENT: Rio Rancho High senior offensive lineman Cayden Romero verbally committed to play for UNM, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Romero, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle, gained a scholarship offer from the Lobos in June of 2020. He is regarded as one of the state’s top offensive linemen and was named a first-team all-state player in 2020.

Romero has helped the Rams to a 7-1 record as they head into the state playoffs.

Saturday

UNLV at New Mexico, 5 p.m., streaming on Stadium, 770 AM/96.3 FM