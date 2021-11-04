Lobo women host Eastern New Mexico Thursday in final season tuneup

Exhibition game No. 2 will not give University of New Mexico women’s basketball fans a look at this season’s final product.

With inexperienced players up and down the bench, even in the starting lineup, the Lobos will likely remain a work in progress for some time. And progress is exactly what coach Mike Bradbury wants to see when UNM hosts Eastern New Mexico for the team’s final exhibition game Thursday night.

“We need to play better defensively,” Bradbury said, referring to Sunday’s 94-53 exhibition win over Western Colorado. “Our effort was good and we saw some positive things on video, but our defense was not very good. That definitely needs to improve.”

The Lobos gave fans an entertaining offensive show in exhibition No. 1, hitting 12 3-pointers and showing flashes of explosive scoring ability. Still, UNM was clearly a team in transition as point guard LaTora Duff frequently found herself directing traffic with various lineup combinations on the floor.

“Yeah, we have a lot of young players and it’s not always smooth,” Duff said, “but I feel like they’re learning. That’s kind of expected this time of year. We just have to keep getting better every game.”

Duff was one of nine Lobos who played in front of Pit fans for the first time Sunday. LaTora and her twin sister, LaTascya, had been to a regular-season home game during a recruiting visit but did not play a home game with fans last season because of COVID restrictions.

“It was nice to finally get a taste of it,” LaTora said of the Sunday’s announced crowd of 3,594. “Makes you want more. I know once the real games come we’ll have more fans, but that was a good start.”

Bradbury hopes his team’s six freshmen will gain a level of comfort from two exhibitions games, and he plans to play everyone in various combinations against ENMU. UNM opens the regular season Tuesday against Lamar, and Bradbury wants to have set player rotations in place by then.

“We’re not there yet,” he said, “but that’s kind of the point of these (exhibition) games.”

If UNM is in a state of transition, Eastern New Mexico is considerably more so. The Greyhounds did not play at all last season due to coronavirus restrictions, and eight-year coach Josh Prock left in May to take over as head coach at West Texas A&M.

Meghan De los Reyes was hired in late July after spending 11 years as an assistant, the last two at Division II Cal State University-Chico. She inherited a roster with only a handful of regulars back from 2019-20, but there are a few with Pit experience.

Rio Rancho High graduates Kamirah Decker and Julia Chavez both saw action in ENMU’s first exhibition game, an 84-25 road loss to Arizona, last season’s NCAA runner-up. Decker scored a team-best eight points before fouling out.

As usual this time of year, Bradbury is more focused on his own team’s preparation than on scouting an exhibition opponent.

“We’ve added a few things defensively since (Sunday),” he said, “and I want to see us execute better. But the main thing right now is just to compete hard and keep learning. The regular season will be here next week whether we’re ready or not.”

Thursday

Eastern New Mexico at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM