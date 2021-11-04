 Clovis doctor sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot - Albuquerque Journal

Clovis doctor sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

By EASTERN NEW MEXICO NEWS

A Clovis physician who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced Friday in Washington, D.C., to 24 months probation, a $500 restitution charge and a $3,000 fine, according to court documents.

Leonard Gruppo, 56, pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building after surrendering in early June. He was allowed to go free on a personal recognizance bond while awaiting trial.

As part of the plea deal, Gruppo admitted knowing it was illegal to enter the U.S. Capitol building without permission but did it anyway.

Gruppo’s attorney, Dan Lindsey, told The News he and his client were pleased with the sentence. Gruppo, Lindsey said, was a Green Beret and a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army with no criminal record and was only in the Capitol for a few minutes.

“Mr. Gruppo was there to support the president of the United States,” Lindsey said. “The president didn’t show up.”

The Department of Justice did ask for a 30-day jail sentence, arguing in a sentencing memo Gruppo’s military service rendered his participation in the Jan. 6 events more egregious.

Prior to the sentencing, Gruppo wrote a letter to D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell expressing his remorse. “I have served my country in four wars,” Gruppo wrote. “I have put my life on the line countless times for my country in those wars and many other deployments with the Special Force and other elite units … I should have known better but somehow did not, and I have already paid a very heavy price for that lapse in judgment.”

The probation sentence includes a 90-day home detention condition; Gruppo will be confined to his home during the detention, except for authorized absences.

Presbyterian Healthcare told The News following the guilty plea that Gruppo was an employee of an external vendor, and that he last worked in its facilities in April.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear
ABQnews Seeker
GOP chairman says change violates New ... GOP chairman says change violates New Mexicans' constitutional rights
2
Election a blow to teachers union
ABQnews Seeker
Three APS board members are elected ... Three APS board members are elected without union backing
3
Giving back, one blanket at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Janet Greger spends her retirement improving ... Janet Greger spends her retirement improving others' lives
4
Witness: Defendant told UNM athletes to follow him before ...
ABQnews Seeker
A baseball player and friend of ... A baseball player and friend of Jackson Weller's testified on Day 2 of the trial of Darian Bashir, who is charged with murder in ...
5
Governor touts NM efforts at climate summit
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham takes active role in ... Lujan Grisham takes active role in United Nations' Scotland event; critics decry trip
6
Vaccine provides kids 5-11 chance for normalcy
ABQnews Seeker
Vaccinating this population is a priority ... Vaccinating this population is a priority to help limit spread of disease, protect kids, officials say
7
Gateway Center homeless shelter in Albuquerque clears key hurdle
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for ... Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for 'conditional use'; opponents may appeal
8
Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker ... Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW ...
9
City Council approves Amazon lease
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday approved a ground lease and development agreement with Amazon for 5 acres of land at the Albuquerque International ...