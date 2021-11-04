 Santa Fe mayor reelected by large margin - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe mayor reelected by large margin

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, center, who won reelection with nearly 55% of the vote, holds a campaign sign along with volunteers in front of the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE – Voters in the capital city overwhelmingly returned Mayor Alan Webber to office for a second four-year term. Webber garnered more than 50% of the vote, meaning the city’s ranked-choice voting system did not come into play.

In unofficial results, Webber got nearly 55% of the vote to City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler’s 35%. Environmental engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson trailed with 10%. A turnout of about 30% translated to 18,161 votes cast in the mayoral race.

“A great deal of the credit goes to the campaign team,” Webber said of the outcome. “I think the campaign focused on listening to voters and describing the work of the last four years and putting out a vision for the next four.”

“I think it’s a strong positive mandate,” Webber said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We are moving in the right direction. We want to keep going.”

Only one of four council races was close. In the District 3 race, incumbent Roman “Tiger” Abeyta lost to Lee A. Garcia. Garcia garnered 53% of the vote.

Incumbent Signe I. Lindell won handily over Joe Hoback, Roger Carson and Brian Gutierrez. Lindell had close to 61% of the vote in the District 1 contest.

In District 4, Amanda Chavez won easily over Rebecca A. Romero with 75% of the vote.

Incumbent Carol Romero-Wirth ran unopposed for the District 2 seat.

In District 4, an open seat after Vigil Coppler opted to run for mayor, Amanda Chavez topped Rebecca A. Romero, taking 75% of the vote.

The City of Santa Fe uses a ranked-choice voting system with voters ranking their preference. If no candidate wins a majority then the candidate with fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and the process is repeated until a candidate receives a majority of votes.

Two incumbents ran unopposed for the Santa Fe Public School Board: Kate I. Noble in District 3 and Sascha Nicole Guinn Anderson in District 5.

By large margins voters approved a Santa Fe Public Schools general obligation bond for improvement of school buildings and the continuation of the Santa Fe Public Schools buildings tax of $1.50 per each $1,000 of net taxable value, also for school improvements. The GO bond measure received yes votes from 79% of voters, and the buildings tax was approved with 73% of the vote.


