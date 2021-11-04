 Phoenix police: Postal employee dies after mail truck is hit - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police: Postal employee dies after mail truck is hit

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A U.S. Postal Service employee has died after his mail truck was struck from behind and caught fire on a Phoenix street, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said the postal vehicle was pulled over next to a mailbox when a box truck hit it around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The postal worker — identified as 59-year-old Michael Blanton — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 35-year-old man who was driving the box truck was hospitalized with serious injuries.

His name wasn’t immediately released by police, who said there were no preliminary signs of impairment for either man.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.


