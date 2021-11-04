 US ambassador cites 'serious concerns' on Mexico energy bill - Albuquerque Journal

US ambassador cites ‘serious concerns’ on Mexico energy bill

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said Wednesday that his country has “serious concerns” about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said he met with Mexican officials to discuss a proposed constitutional change to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company.

Salazar wrote in his Twitter account that “I expressed the serious concerns of the USA,” adding that “we agreed to continue the dialogue in the coming days.”

Previously, a group of U.S. legislators from Texas had voiced their own concerns over President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal, which faces an uphill battle in the Mexican Congress.

In a letter to Salazar in October, about 20 Texas congressmen and senators said López Obrador’s proposal would “discriminate against American energy producers.”

The bill that López Obrador submitted in October would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan would also declare “illegal” an additional 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are run with renewable energy sources or natural gas.

The measure also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying programs, often affecting foreign companies.

It puts private natural gas plants almost last in line — ahead of only government coal-fired plants — for rights to sell electricity into the grid, despite the fact they produce power about 24% more cheaply. Government-run plants that burn dirty fuel oil would have preference over private wind and solar plants.

The plan guarantees the government electrical utility a market share of “at least” 54%, even though U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact prohibits favoring local or government businesses.

The letter from the U.S. lawmakers from Texas said that “the (Mexican) government’s proposed constitutional reforms would increase state control of the electricity industry and severely limit private investment. These steps, among others, harm our critical trading partnership with Mexico and potentially violate key tenets of the USMCA.”

Mexico’s government says it is seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. Yet many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.

López Obrador, a native of the oil-producing Gulf coast state of Tabasco, has made his main push in promoting fossil fuels. His administration is focused on building or acquiring new oil refinery capacity.

Experts say López Obrador’s polices also could endanger Mexico’s compliance with existing carbon reduction commitments. The president contends that increased hydroelectric capacity will allow Mexico to meet those goals.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges
Nation
For decades, it's been one of ... For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice ...
2
Paid leave, immigration, tax changes added to Biden bill
Nation
House Democrats added a new paid ... House Democrats added a new paid family leave program, immigrant work permits and a state-and-local tax break to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social ...
3
One Black juror, 11 whites to hear trial over ...
Nation
A judge ruled Wednesday that he'll ... A judge ruled Wednesday that he'll seat one Black juror and 11 whites to decide the trial of the men who chased and killed ...
4
How Biden's border plans went from hopeful to chaotic
Nation
For about four months before President ... For about four months before President Joe Biden took office, advisers engaged in intense internal debate about how quickly they should undo his predecessor's ...
5
Fed pulls back economic aid in face of rising ...
Nation
If you find the current economy ... If you find the current economy a bit confusing, don't worry: So does the nation's top economic official, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. At ...
6
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings
Nation
The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder ... The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of ...
7
Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 ...
Nation
Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. ... Hugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward ...
8
High court seems ready to strike down New York ...
Nation
The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ... The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about ...
9
Watchdog finds no misconduct in mistaken Afghan airstrike
Nation
An independent Pentagon review has concluded ... An independent Pentagon review has concluded that the U.S. drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children in the final days of the ...