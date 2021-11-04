 FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list - Albuquerque Journal

FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been removed from the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the agency announced Wednesday.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office said that although Robert William Fisher remains at large, he no longer fits established criteria for continued inclusion on the list.

“Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement,” the FBI said in a statement.

The agency said there have been no confirmed sightings of Fisher since his initial disappearance.

Authorities believe Fisher slit the throats of his wife, 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son while they were sleeping.

Evidence later showed a natural gas line was cut and an accelerant was spread throughout the house and over the three bodies, leading to an explosion.

Ten days later, authorities found the family’s missing SUV in a forest about 148 miles (238 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

They said the family’s dog was guarding the vehicle, but search crews found no trace of Fisher who would be 60 if he’s still alive.

Fisher was wanted on three counts of first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He was added to the FBI’s most wanted list in June 2002.

Fisher now is the 11th person since 1950 to be removed from the Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list prior to apprehension, death or the dismissal of charges.

Taking Fisher’s spot on the most wanted list is Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged MS-13 leader for all of Honduras.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Phoenix police: Postal employee dies after mail truck is ...
Around the Region
A U.S. Postal Service employee has ... A U.S. Postal Service employee has died after his mail truck was struck from behind and caught fire on a Phoenix street, according to ...
2
Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being ...
Around the Region
A southern Texas police officer has ... A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance, police said Thursday. Kingsville Police ...
3
Police: Man set home ablaze clearing cobwebs with blowtorch
Around the Region
A Colorado man was arrested after ... A Colorado man was arrested after investigators say he set his mother's house on fire while trying to get rid of cobwebs with a ...
4
Utility regulators OK lower funding for transition from coal
Around the Region
Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona ... Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved a smaller amount recommended for tribal and rural communities to transition away from coal ...
5
Cyber Ninjas fights Arizona audit public records demands
Around the Region
Two Maricopa County judges are growing ... Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its ...
6
Tucson OK's measure to gradually raise minimum wage to ...
Around the Region
Tucson voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved ... Tucson voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to gradually increase the minimum wage in Arizona's second most populous city to $15 an ...
7
Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new ...
8
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 22nd time in 34 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 23 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 22nd time in the past 34 days. The ...
9
Footage released of officer accused of using chokehold
Around the Region
Police in suburban Denver on Tuesday ... Police in suburban Denver on Tuesday released body camera footage involving an officer accused of putting a woman suspected of shoplifting in a chokehold. ...