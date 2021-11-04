FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been removed from the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the agency announced Wednesday.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office said that although Robert William Fisher remains at large, he no longer fits established criteria for continued inclusion on the list.

“Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement,” the FBI said in a statement.

The agency said there have been no confirmed sightings of Fisher since his initial disappearance.

Authorities believe Fisher slit the throats of his wife, 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son while they were sleeping.

Evidence later showed a natural gas line was cut and an accelerant was spread throughout the house and over the three bodies, leading to an explosion.

Ten days later, authorities found the family’s missing SUV in a forest about 148 miles (238 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

They said the family’s dog was guarding the vehicle, but search crews found no trace of Fisher who would be 60 if he’s still alive.

Fisher was wanted on three counts of first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He was added to the FBI’s most wanted list in June 2002.

Fisher now is the 11th person since 1950 to be removed from the Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list prior to apprehension, death or the dismissal of charges.

Taking Fisher’s spot on the most wanted list is Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged MS-13 leader for all of Honduras.