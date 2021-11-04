 Unemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low - Albuquerque Journal

Unemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low

By Paul Wiseman / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily ever since and are gradually moving toward pre-pandemic levels of around 220,000 a week.

Overall, 2.1 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks the week of Oct. 23 — down from 7.1 million a year earlier when the economy was still reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, dropped below 285,000, also a pandemic low.

The job market has been rebounding since the pandemic struck the U.S. economy in the spring of 2020. In March and April of that year, employers slashed more 22 million jobs as governments ordered lockdowns and consumers and workers stayed home as a health precaution.

The economy has recovered 17 million of the jobs lost to the pandemic and on Friday, the U.S. will release its closely watched monthly report on jobless claims. Economists believe employers added 400,000 jobs in October, more than twice the jobs added in September. But the United States is still 5 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.

“Claims are headed in the right direction, showing the labor market recovery continues, albeit slowly,” wrote economists with Contingent Macro Research on Thursday. “Moreover, some state-level volatility appears to be easing, and seasonal adjustments were minor and should remain so for the next few weeks.”

Government relief checks and the rollout of vaccines have given consumers the confidence and financial wherewithal to resume spending — so much so that companies have scrambled to keep up with surging demand. They complain they can’t find workers to fill their job openings — a near record 10.4 million in August — and are being forced to raise wages, offer signing bonuses and improve benefits and working conditions.

And on Thursday, the government mandated full vaccination against COVID-19 for companies with 100 or more employees by Jan. 4, or tens of millions of Americans. Those who are not vaccinated by then must undergo weekly virus testing.

It is unknown how such mandates will play out in employment numbers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Trial begins in 2019 fatal shooting of UNM athlete
ABQnews Seeker
Baseball player racially harassed shooter, lawyer ... Baseball player racially harassed shooter, lawyer tells jurors
2
NM to offer shot clinics, with kids 5 and ...
ABQnews Seeker
People under 18 make up about ... People under 18 make up about one-fourth of the state's recent cases
3
Armorer's attorney says sabotage led to fatal 'Rust' shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Claims live round was mixed with ... Claims live round was mixed with 'dummy' ammunition, though no evidence presented
4
Redrawn maps pit sitting legislators against each other
ABQnews Seeker
The Legislature is free to reject ... The Legislature is free to reject or adjust the recommended maps
5
Three people shot dead over 24 hours in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police have not ID'd any victims, ... Police have not ID'd any victims, suspects
6
Contentious ABQ races yield high turnout
ABQnews Seeker
Voting in mayoral contest may set ... Voting in mayoral contest may set mark
7
Acoma group gives 'sense of belonging'
ABQnews Seeker
Online gathering fights isolation Online gathering fights isolation
8
Amber Alert cancelled after 1-year-old found safe
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert Wednesday ... Authorities cancelled an Amber Alert Wednesday night after finding a 1-year-old boy following a reported abduction in Northeast Albuquerque. Ray Wilson, State Police spokesman, ...
9
Santa Fe mayor reelected by large margin
Election
Mayor Webber got more than 50% ... Mayor Webber got more than 50% of the vote, so the city's ranked-choice system did not come into play
10
Clovis doctor sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Former Green Beret gets probation including ... Former Green Beret gets probation including home detention