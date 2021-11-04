Santa Fe Opera announces its 2022 season lineup

Music lovers can hear the world premiere of “M. Butterfly” and the local debut of Richard Wagner’s “Tristan and Isolde” at the Santa Fe Opera next summer.

The 2022 lineup also includes new productions of “Carmen,” “The Barber of Seville” and a co-production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Falstaff” with the Scottish Opera, SFO general director Robert Meya announced on Thursday.

The 65th season runs from July 1 through Aug. 27, 2022.

After opening with Georges Bizet’s classic comedy “Carmen,” Santa Fe will debut “M. Butterfly,” its 18th world premiere. The SFO commissioned the opera from Chinese-born composer Huang Ruo with a libretto based on David Henry Hwang’s Tony Award-winning stage play.

Santa Fe hosted the American premiere of Huang Ruo’s “Dr. Sun Yat-sen” in 2014.

That opera was slated to premiere in China, but the government shut it down, Meya said.

“There are musical influences of ‘Madama Butterfly’ in this piece,” he explained. “The play was revived on Broadway in about 2017.”

Clive Owen starred in the revival. Jeremy Irons led the 1993 movie.

“A French diplomat goes to China in the 1960s and falls in love with an opera singer he believes to be a woman,” Meya said. “She’s not. And it turns out she is a spy. There’s a trial.”

“Tristan and Isolde” is the first Wagnerian opera to appear on the Santa Fe stage in more than 30 years. It was originally scheduled during the canceled 2020 season. Rife with shadow play and projects, it features Celtic-inspired costumes.

“One of the big challenges is casting it,” Meya said. “We are fortunate in casting some of the greatest Wagnerian singers in the world today.”

Conductor James Gaffigan will return to the SFO podium to lead a cast that includes tenor Simon O’Neill as Tristan and soprano Tamara Wilson as Isolde.

The composer penned the tragedy about the adulterous relationship between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Isolde.

“Carmen” will star Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard (“Cold Mountain”) in the title role. French director Mariame Clément will make her company debut.

Written by Bizet in 1875, this “Carmen” will feature a carnival setting for the fiery gypsy.

Another operatic top ten comedy, “The Barber of Seville” will feature two veterans of the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice program. Emily Fons and Jack Swanson will sing the roles of Rosina and Count Almaviva.

Viewers will see a giant head of the composer Gioachino Rossini on a revolving stage that makes a 180-degree turn before transforming into a house.

“It’s inventive and very fun,” Meya said.

Sir David McVicar’s production of “Falstaff” plays as classic Shakespearian humor veiled in trickery and disguise. Baritone Quinn Kelsey (“Rigoletto”) sings the lead.

“It opened in Glasgow last summer,” Meya said. “Then it opened in Edinburgh. The reviews in the U.K. were off the charts.”

Stage director McVicar designed the sets.

“He took paintings by Botticelli, Rembrant and Vermeer and drew inspirations for the costumes,” Meya said.

“Falstaff” was Verdi’s final opera, composed when he was 80. He lovingly referred to its composition as “Il Pancione or “The Big Belly.”

“We want to come back as strong as possible,” Meya said.

First-time New Mexicans will receive a 40% off ticket discount. Standing room is $15; seats begin at $36, climbing to $250.

Meya anticipates requiring vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the Crosby Theatre. Masks may also be required.

For more information, see santafeopera.org.