 Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant - Albuquerque Journal

Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A warehouse under construction at 7200 Bluewater NW on Oct. 28. The project has been leased by transportation and logistics services company Schenker Inc. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

One of the largest speculative industrial projects in Albuquerque has found a tenant.

Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW, according to a news release from CBRE, which brokered the transaction.

Brecken Mallette and Jim Smith of the CBRE Albuquerque industrial team represented the tenant in the transaction as local brokers, according to the release.

The 150,000-square-foot property broke ground in July and is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, the release said. The building features 32-foot clear height, dock and drive-in ramp access and concrete tilt-up construction on over 10 acres.

The project is the first of several new warehouses to be built without a tenant lined up in Albuquerque, after years of steadily declining vacancy rates. The citywide vacancy rate stood at just 1.39% in the third quarter of 2021, according to data from NAI SunVista.


