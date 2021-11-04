 Gun Violence Memorial Project collecting objects in Albuquerque this weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Gun Violence Memorial Project collecting objects in Albuquerque this weekend

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Starting Friday families who lost loved ones to gun violence can drop off objects to remember them by at the University of New Mexico for a national memorial.

The Gun Violence Memorial Project was launched in 2019 and features four houses built of 700 glass bricks – each house represents the average number of lives taken by shootings each week in the United States.

“The remembrance objects are placed within a glass brick, displaying the name, year of birth, and year of death of the person being honored,” the project’s website states. “The memorial seeks to preserve individual memories and communicate the magnitude of the issue in built space, and hopes to foster a national healing process that begins with a recognition of the collective loss and its impact on society.”

The installations will be in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Objects can be dropped off at the UNM Student Union Building in Ballroom A on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and from 12-4 on Saturday and Sunday.
To learn more about the Gun Violence Memorial Project visit www.gunviolencememorialproject.org.

 


