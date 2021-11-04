NM pediatricians encourage vaccines for kids 5 to 11

SANTA FE — A year ago, Phoebe’s family had a quarantine Christmas.

But her parents can now plan something more festive.

Phoebe Behrmann, who’s 5 and medically fragile, is set to get a child-sized dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, opening up the possibility of holiday celebrations with extended family.

“To have this tool to protect her feels huge to us,” her mom, Kelsey Krause, said in an interview Thursday.

Their family had been eagerly awaiting the vaccine expansion to 5- to 11-year-olds, and they booked an appointment for Phoebe immediately this week.

But leading pediatricians in Albuquerque say the vaccine is worthwhile for other kids, too, not just children with underlying medical conditions.

Alexandra Cvijanovich, a pediatrician in Albuquerque for Presbyterian Healthcare Services and president of the New Mexico Pediatric Society, said parents can be reassured by the robust evidence showing the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 to 11.

Hundreds of millions of people have safely taken the adult-size vaccine doses, she said, and research demonstrates the smaller doses for children are safe and effective.

“I’m glad that we’ll be able to provide some protection to this age group,” Cvijanovich said, “especially with the holidays coming up.”

The state Department of Health expects to receive about 90,000 of the kid-size vaccines over the next week. Some doses have already arrived, and appointments are already opening up.

Pediatricians and state health officials have said vaccinating children 5 to 11 is a priority to help limit spread of the disease and protect kids. New Mexico is home to about 188,000 children 5 to 11.

Individuals under 18 have made up about one-fourth of all COVID-19 infections in the state over the last month.

Kids generally don’t end up as sick with COVID-19 as adults do, doctors said, but New Mexico has had five pediatric deaths and 299 pediatric hospitalizations during the pandemic.

Pediatricians who spoke with the Journal on Thursday also mentioned the potential long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 for kids and the risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Walter Dehority, a doctor who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at the University of New Mexico Hospital, said children were shielded from COVID-19 early on amid school shutdowns and other measures.

“Kids have started to emerge from that quarantine,” he said. “You’re seeing rates of COVID go up in children. We’re seeing serious complications, such as MIS-C and heart problems.”

The risk of a vaccine complication, he said, is far lower than the risks associated with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations climb

The vaccination push comes as New Mexico endures some of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country.

The state ranks No. 8 for cases per person over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Department of Health on Thursday reported:

— 460 patients hospitalized in New Mexico with the disease, the most in nine months.

— More than 1,600 new COVID-19 infections, including 333 in Bernalillo County and 287 in San Juan County.

— 16 additional fatalities, pushing the statewide death toll to 5,101 residents. Over the past month, people who aren’t fully vaccinated made up 90% of deaths.

‘Part of our solution’

John Pederson, a doctor and the children’s program medical director at Presbyterian, said vaccinating children 5 to 11 is an important step toward ending the pandemic.

School-age kids have more trouble adhering to masking and social distancing requirements, he said, and they are “a group that really can spread (infections) to each other and to the rest of the community.”

But the vaccines, he said, are also good for the children themselves.

“Kids feel like they’ve been helpless throughout this time,” Pederson said. “This gives them an opportunity to be part of our solution.”

As for Phoebe, her parents have been extra cautious throughout the pandemic. She is particularly vulnerable after multiple heart surgeries, among other medical complications stemming from an extremely premature birth.

“The idea of her getting COVID-19,” Krause said, “is absolutely terrifying.”

A year ago, the family stuck with an in-person Christmas just for members of the household, but Krause said she expects a “real Christmas” with other family members this year.

Vaccinating Phoebe, she said, “will absolutely give us a sense of freedom to be able to take her fun places and be around other people without the nagging fear.”