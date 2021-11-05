 City gets approval for Gateway shelter at old hospital - Albuquerque Journal

City gets approval for Gateway shelter at old hospital

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

A zoning hearing examiner has granted the city “conditional use” approval for its Gateway Center overnight shelter at the old Lovelace hospital. (Liam DeBonis/for the Albuquerque Journal)

The city has secured a key approval needed to operate an overnight shelter at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson, a milestone for a project intended to aid the city’s growing homeless population.

A zoning hearing examiner this week granted the “conditional use” required for the emergency shelter operation at the Southeast Albuquerque site. While some who live nearby fought the city’s application, Zoning Hearing Examiner Robert Lucero found that the city gave “sound justification” that its plan complied with relevant provisions of the Integrated Development Ordinance.

“We have cleared another hurdle to make the Gateway Center a reality — to meet the need for resources and assistance for the unhoused in our city,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement, also alluding to the $14 million in project bond money voters approved two years ago. “Voters gave us a clear mandate to step up for the unhoused and we are seeing it through.”

Keller’s administration has for years worked toward what it’s called a 24/7 “Gateway Center” homeless shelter and services hub, and in April finally closed on the $15 million purchase of a site: the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson, near San Mateo. City officials say they plan to use only a portion of the 572,000-square-foot facility as a shelter, since there are already existing on-site tenants, and plans to incorporate additional service providers. The emergency shelter would provide beds for up to 100 individuals and 25 families at a time, the city says, and help link them to programs and resources en route to more stable housing.

But neighbors have objected to the scope, airing concerns that the project would negatively impact their area. During a pair of hearings with Lucero earlier this fall, critics said more social service providers are clustered in Southeast Albuquerque than other parts of town and it was problematic to add a new shelter.

Lucero rejected that argument. In his decision memo, he wrote that the city’s comprehensive plan does not require distributing such land uses “equally” but rather “equitably,” an approach that means “assessing the different needs that people and places have and prioritizing resources and efforts to address them in the order of urgency that best matches those needs to move toward equality over time.”

The city, he wrote, has shown “its efforts to locate its proposed overnight shelter carefully and equitably in an area of need surrounded by social and governmental assets and that its operations will benefit not only people suffering homelessness in the immediate area, but in the community as a whole.”

Opponents can still appeal, and one nearby neighborhood association president — Rachel Conger Baca of Siesta Hills — said some associations are meeting to discuss that possibility.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker ... Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW ...
2
City gets approval for Gateway shelter at old hospital
ABQnews Seeker
The city has secured a key ... The city has secured a key approval needed to operate an overnight shelter at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson, a milestone for a ...
3
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tens of millions of Americans who ... Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. ...
4
Witnesses describe chaotic events preceding UNM athlete’s fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The man who fatally shot Jackson ... The man who fatally shot Jackson Weller in 2018 asked two University of New Mexico athletes to follow him moments before he quickly turned ...
5
NM pediatricians encourage vaccines for kids 5 to 11
ABQnews Seeker
A year ago, Phoebe's family had ... A year ago, Phoebe's family had a quarantine Christmas. But her parents can now plan something more festive. Phoebe Behrmann, who's 5 and medically ...
6
Gun Violence Memorial Project collecting objects in Albuquerque this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Starting Friday families who lost loved ... Starting Friday families who lost loved ones to gun violence can drop off objects to remember them by at the University of New Mexico ...
7
Clovis doctor sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
ABQnews Seeker
Former Green Beret gets probation including ... Former Green Beret gets probation including home detention
8
Redrawn maps pit sitting legislators against each other
ABQnews Seeker
The Legislature is free to reject ... The Legislature is free to reject or adjust the recommended maps
9
Contentious ABQ races yield high turnout
ABQnews Seeker
Voting in mayoral contest may set ... Voting in mayoral contest may set mark