City Council approves Amazon lease

The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday approved a ground lease and development agreement with Amazon for 5 acres of land at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The company intends to build a 31,000-square-foot air cargo facility on what is now vacant, undeveloped hillside property. The lease term is for 10 years with the option for three additional five-year renewals. The company will pay $54,450 per year to the city to start, but the lease price will rise by 2% annually.

As part of the deal, the city must extend its “cargo apron” to provide airside access to the site. That will cost an estimated $11.4 million, but Albuquerque Aviation Director Nyika Allen told the council the Sunport has secured $6.6 million in federal funds to help pay for it.

“We are completely out of space in our existing cargo facility and our existing cargo apron, so for this project and other future projects as the airport and our city grows we will be required to continue to build out our facilities,” Allen said.

The Amazon project and cargo apron are expected to be completed in August 2022, she said.