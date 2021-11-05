Dils, a twin but his own man, dies at 55

As a tennis doubles team, first at Belen High School, later on the New Mexico amateur scene, identical twins Alan and Loren Dils were well-nigh unbeatable.

Alan was the more laid-back of the two, the Albuquerque Journal wrote in 1984, Loren the more fiery competitor.

And for some 13 years, Loren Dils gave ALS one doozy of a match – life’s equivalent of a five-setter.

Finally, the disease with no known cure claimed him.

Dils, a major and influential figure as a player and coach on the New Mexico tennis scene for almost four decades, died on Wednesday. He was 55.

“We lost a great Lobo today,” University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez wrote on Twitter. “Loren was an inspiration for us all and we are all better people because of his influence.”

The Dils twins grew up in Belen, where their father, Tom, introduced them to tennis.

Turned out, they were pretty good at it.

At Belen, Alan and Loren won four district and two state titles together. Alan played his college tennis at UNM, Loren at Northern Arizona. After Loren came home, they picked up where they left off.

In 1988, the twins won the open doubles title at the Lobo Adult Open. Their dad teamed with a friend to win the men’s age-55 doubles.

Eight years later, Alan Dils was named to replace Tim Cass as UNM’s men’s head coach. He hired his brother as an assistant in 1989. Under their watch, the Lobos won 10 Western Athletic and Mountain West conference titles.

In 2007, Loren Dils – then 40, married with two young sons – began experiencing unexplained weakness. He lost a foot, then a yard, off his serve; tended to drop his keys; had to choke up on his fishing rod.

His condition deteriorating, he was diagnosed with ALS in the spring of 2008.

Relinquishing his position as an assistant coach, Loren stayed on with his brother for three more years as director of the Lobo Tennis Club.

In 2016, he began coaching the Jefferson Middle School tennis team.

In 2011, Loren and Alan were inducted together into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor. Alan Dils retired as UNM’s men’s tennis coach in 2014.

It’s not clear that Loren Dils, as did baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, considered himself “the luckest man on the face of the Earth” after having contracted an inevitably fatal disease.

He was, though, a tireless advocate for ALS research and funding – traveling to Washington, D.C., in 2009 to meet with the New Mexico’s congressional contingent.

And, in 2008, he said this to the Journal’s Toby Smith:

“It’s easy to get caught up in your job. Having ALS was a great wake-up call to what’s really important up ahead.

“For me, that’s my wife (Elaine) and my family.”

Dils’ sons, Connor and Tanner, both play tennis at Albuquerque Academy.