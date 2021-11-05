Rio Rancho star RB Vigil joins teammate Romero as Lobo commitments

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho High seniors Zach Vigil and Cayden Romero made a plan to have fun with verbally committing to the University of New Mexico and announced it on Twitter within 24 hours of each other.

Now they plan to help the Lobo football team during its rebuilding and attempt to be among the New Mexico natives who become UNM’s key contributors, also known as “hometown heroes.”

Vigil, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back, made his verbal commitment to the Lobos Thursday morning. It followed that of Romero, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman, who did likewise on Wednesday afternoon.

Both said they want to do their part in helping the Lobos reach their lofty goals of winning Mountain West Conference championships. Vigil and Romero said other programs showed interest in each of them, but UNM was their only offer to date. Both said they want .the opportunity to play at home in front of their family and friends. Vigil and Romero said they are excited to remain teammates and reunite with their former head coach David Howes, who is the Lobos’ safeties coach.

“He’s been blocking for me this whole time pretty much since I moved to Rio Rancho back in eighth grade,” Vigil said of Romero. “A lot of my success comes from him. He deserves all the recognition that he gets. It’s just going to be a great time to run behind him and him opening up those holes for me.”

The Rams duo decided to make their announcement as Rio Rancho (7-1) is on a bye for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. They said they’ll go to the Lobos’ homecoming game against UNLV (0-8, 0-4 Mountain West) on Saturday.

Perhaps they’ll meet more future Lobos, as there are some recruits coming on official visits this weekend.

Been on a journey my whole life and today’s the day. After a lot of planning and prayer, I am staying home and committing to the University of New Mexico‼️ #GoLobos 🐺🔴⚪️ @UNMLoboFB @DavidHowes5 @rioramsfootball @JordanSom_UNM @CoachDWarehime @CoachGonzUNM pic.twitter.com/pbgbWoRVYE — Zach Vigil (@zacharyvigil21) November 4, 2021

Coach Danny Gonzales, in his second year at UNM, has put an emphasis on recruiting in-state talent, calling that plan a foundation for his program. Gonzales is not allowed to comment on recruits until they officially sign as early as Dec. 15, but the former Lobo player, who grew up in Albuquerque and played at Valley High, offered his philosophy for recruiting New Mexico athletes.

“We’re going to recruit the best three to five athletes in New Mexico every year. Whether they have Division I offers from other places or not, I don’t care,” Gonzales said after Thursday’s practice. “If we can evaluate and project kids that are going to be good … those guys are going to be given opportunities to develop in our program. If you have four or five every year, you’re going to have a big collection of New Mexico kids who will help you be a great football team.”

Cleveland High alumnus Luke Wysong has already become a key contributor for UNM as a true freshman, while fellow Storm alum Dion Hunter, a linebacker, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cody Moon, from Volcano Vista, and redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez, from Rio Rancho, have also stood out for the Lobos (3-5, 1-3).

Moon and Chavez are former walk-ons who each earned a scholarship before this season.

“If there are kids out there that think we didn’t evaluate them properly, which we sometimes do, then I invite them to come and prove us wrong,” Gonzales said. “If you can play, then you’ll be put on scholarship and you’ll be on this team.”

KING VIGIL: Vigil, a four-year varsity letter-winner and the Rio Rancho homecoming king, has racked up 1,372 rushing yards on 143 carries to go with 24 total touchdowns. He leads Class 6A in rushing yards and touchdowns.

He said he gained an overwhelming number of congratulatory texts after his tweet.

“That’s the main reason that I chose UNM because I know the fan base that is here,” said Vigil, who was offered on Monday night. “This is where I’m from. This is my home. Just the support I’ve gotten over the past few hours has been phenomenal. … It just feels great to be a part of a culture that I’m familiar with, and I just can’t wait to get going with them.”

Vigil, who carries a 4.0 grade-point average, said he was recruited as a running back but is willing to play wide receiver or anything else.

“I’ll do anything for them, even if they want me to be loud on the sidelines,” he said. “I’m a team player. I won’t have any problem with that.”

Vigil said he recently spoke to Chavez, the 2019 Gatorade State Player of the Year while with the Rams.

“He told me what they got going on over there and told me what was yet to come and what could be,” Vigil said. “It helped me out and helped me make my decision.”

DIESEL: Romero received his offer from UNM in June of 2020. He endured a grueling summer of linemen camps. During one week, he participated in three camps.

He generated some interest, but UNM remained his only scholarship offer.

He’s grateful that UNM is recruiting locally.

“There’s a lot of talent in New Mexico, but we just never had people looking at us,” Romero said. “It’s nice knowing that we have a college looking at New Mexico more than in the past. There are a lot of hidden gems in New Mexico. You never know.”

Saturday

UNLV at New Mexico, 5 p.m., streaming on Stadium, 770 AM/96.3 FM