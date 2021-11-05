Prep cross country: This time on Saturday, it’s for real at Academy

This time, the stakes increase.

When Albuquerque Academy hosted the pre-state Extravaganza cross country meet in mid-October, nearly all of the state’s best teams and runners were there to get a look at the course they’d be running at the state meet.

The state meet is Saturday. The first race in an eight-race, 6½-hour schedule is at 9 a.m., with the Class 2A-1A boys.

Volcano Vista’s boys had an impressive victory at the Extravaganza, led by Aiden Davis. The Hawks, Rio Rancho and Cleveland could all end up on the trophy podium come Saturday afternoon. The Class 5A boys and girls are the final two races Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. (boys) and 3:15 p.m. (girls).

Individually, Sandia’s Steven West has been 5A’s most consistent runner in the metro area this fall. But there are any number of challengers in the mix, including his Matadors teammate Isaac Tucker Scott, plus Dawson Gunn of Rio Rancho, Bahozhoni Church of Albuquerque High, Davis and Eldorado’s Naseem Dhaouadi. From outside the metro area, Brett Bybee of Organ Mountain and Celso Garcia of Alamogordo also are expected to be in the hunt.

Most of the top runners in the 5A girls race are local, and it could prove to be a terrific finish among Leah Futey of Cleveland (last season’s runner-up) and a pair of freshmen, Carysa Marquez of Volcano Vista (who won the pre-state race) and Dani Figueroa of Albuquerque High, the metro champion. Futey did not run at the Extravaganza as she rested that week. La Cueva’s Ariana Thiel-Hadjilambrinos and Alamo’s Ellary Battle should also be running near the front.

Rio Rancho’s girls loom as the 5A team favorite, with Volcano Vista, Eldorado, AHS and Cleveland among the other strong teams.

• The most elite runner on display Saturday figures to be Hope Christian junior Rendon Kuykendall, the defending 4A state champ who was faster than all the top 5A contenders at the pre-state race three weeks ago.

But Los Alamos wasn’t at that meet. The Hilltoppers will be out in force this weekend, with the likes of Keith Bridge, and Academy’s Joaquin Deprez is a challenger competing on his home course.

Los Alamos is the prohibitive 4A team favorite in both genders.

Delaney Ulrich, Kelly Wetteland and two-time defending state champ Norissa Valdez of the Hilltoppers, plus Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone, Emma and Katie Patton of the host Chargers, Lorianna Piestewa of Miyamura and St. Pius’ Trista Cordova are among the 4A girls to watch.

• Cottonwood Classical Prep is the defending 3A team champion for boys and girls. Maximo Brito and Zachary Jeantete should be in contention for the CCP boys. In 3A girls, some of the top runners include Raylee Hunt of St. Michael’s, Sophie Bair and Nya Griego of Santa Fe Prep, Sophia Lopez and Aubrey Lozoya of CCP, and Sidney Harenberg of Sandia Prep.

• In 1A-2A, Peñasco’s Gilbert Valdez, who dominated at the Extravaganza and is one of New Mexico’s best runners, looks to repeat from his victory at state in the spring season.