Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests United try to partner with UNM for next stadium try

NEW MEXICO UNITED’S season has concluded and the stadium bond along with a Downtown location have been overwhelmingly rejected. Somewhat like a left-right hook combination from Albuquerque’s late Bobby Foster — -thankfully, it’s lights out for United. But I guess we shouldn’t discount the state of New Mexico allocating money for them. Though NMU wants their own stadium and scheduling would be challenging, if United partnered with UNM for a $50 million bond to expand and upgrade the Lobos’ soccer stadium and renovate University Stadium, the voters might just pass such an infrastructure ready and quality-of-life proposal.

— NM Old Timer

HEY ALEX BREGMAN … (g)oing 2 for 21 (.095) is karma. You really do need the banging trash cans to hit. Way to go Atlanta.

— Hunchback Jimmy

HEY, ASTROS! Those pitches are a lot harder to hit when you don’t know which one’s coming, huh?

— Northeast Bill

ALBUQUERQUE NATIVE Anthony Munoz was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week. He’s a goalie for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He was a freshman on the UNM soccer team before it was disbanded by UNM. A loss for the state of NM. He should’ve been playing for the Lobos.

— Oscar S.

Munoz, a senior goalkeeper and La Cueva graduate, earned the honor announced Monday. He totaled 15 saves while allowing just one goal as the Lopes (14-2-0, 9-1-0) clinched their second-straight WAC regular season title with wins at California Baptist and Utah Valley. — Randy, Journal