 Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests United try to partner with UNM for next stadium try - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests United try to partner with UNM for next stadium try

By ABQJournal News Staff

NEW MEXICO UNITED’S season has concluded and the stadium bond along with a Downtown location have been overwhelmingly rejected. Somewhat like a left-right hook combination from Albuquerque’s late Bobby Foster — -thankfully, it’s lights out for United. But I guess we shouldn’t discount the state of New Mexico allocating money for them. Though NMU wants their own stadium and scheduling would be challenging, if United partnered with UNM for a $50 million bond to expand and upgrade the Lobos’ soccer stadium and renovate University Stadium, the voters might just pass such an infrastructure ready and quality-of-life proposal.

— NM Old Timer

HEY ALEX BREGMAN … (g)oing 2 for 21 (.095) is karma. You really do need the banging trash cans to hit. Way to go Atlanta.

— Hunchback Jimmy

HEY, ASTROS! Those pitches are a lot harder to hit when you don’t know which one’s coming, huh?

— Northeast Bill

ALBUQUERQUE NATIVE Anthony Munoz was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week. He’s a goalie for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He was a freshman on the UNM soccer team before it was disbanded by UNM. A loss for the state of NM. He should’ve been playing for the Lobos.

— Oscar S.

Munoz, a senior goalkeeper and La Cueva graduate, earned the honor announced Monday. He totaled 15 saves while allowing just one goal as the Lopes (14-2-0, 9-1-0) clinched their second-straight WAC regular season title with wins at California Baptist and Utah Valley. — Randy, Journal


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests United try to partner ...
Featured Sports
NEW MEXICO UNITED'S season has concluded ... NEW MEXICO UNITED'S season has concluded and the stadium bond along with a Downtown location have been overwhelmingly rejected. Somewhat like a left-right hook ...
2
Class 1A-3A boys soccer: Sandia Prep rolls past NMMI ...
Boys' Soccer
(Click here for the 1A-3A boys ... (Click here for the 1A-3A boys bracket.) It took a misunderstanding of the rules just before halftime to turn a close Class 1A-3A state ...
3
Class 5A boys soccer: Sandia blanks La Cueva; No. ...
Boys' Soccer
It's Sandia, for the first time ... It's Sandia, for the first time in 15 years, and Santa Fe, for the first time ever, in the Class 5A ...
4
Girls prep soccer: St. Pius, Hope, Cibola, Carlsbad win ...
Featured Sports
The St. Pius Sartans have a ... The St. Pius Sartans have a girls soccer championship trifecta firmly in their sights. ...
5
Lobo women host Eastern New Mexico Thursday in final ...
College
Exhibition game No. 2 will not ... Exhibition game No. 2 will not give University of New Mexico women's basketball fans a look at this ...
6
Bruckler's switch from wide receiver to tight end paying ...
College
When University of New Mexico freshman ... When University of New Mexico freshman Trace Bruckler was in wide receiver mode, he thought about NF ...
7
Report: New Mexico State receives Conference USA offer
College
When the New Mexico State Board ... When the New Mexico State Board of Regents meet on Friday to consider a proposal for an athletic conference change, it appears they will ...
8
4A boys soccer: Academy nips Highland, to meet Lovington ...
Boys' Soccer
The synced-up duo of Sanchit Singh ... The synced-up duo of Sanchit Singh and Neven Zapatka on Wednesday afternoon sent the Albuquerque Academy boys soccer program back to another state final. ...
9
This week's prep football playoff games to watch -- ...
Featured Sports
  1. No. 9 Eldorado (7-3) ...   1. No. 9 Eldorado (7-3) at No. 8 Hobbs (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday: This Class 6A first-rounder seems to be a relatively even ...