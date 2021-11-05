Katesigwa’s two goals put Lobos in league final

BOISE, Idaho – Zaria Katesigwa scored two goals, including the “golden goal” game-winner in the second overtime, as top-seeded New Mexico (13-4-2, 8-2-2) got a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Utah State (13-6-4, 5-4-2) Thursday in the Mountain West tournament semifinals.

The victory puts UNM (13-4-2, 8-2-2) into Saturday’s championship match against host and sixth seed Boise State (11-6-4), a winner in penalty kicks over second-seeded Fresno State.

The Lobos beat the Broncos 1-0 in their regular-season meeting in Albuquerque on Oct. 3.

UNM’s 13 wins ties for the second-most wins in single-season program history and the second time coach Heather Dyche has led the Lobos to a 13-win season. The program record for single season wins is 15, achieved in 1997.

On Thursday, UNM had to recover from the shock of Utah State getting the goal to draw even with just 50 seconds left in the second period, forcing overtime. Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi served the ball into the box, setting up Kami Warner’s header.

After a scoreless first overtime and two minutes into the second OT, Lobo Aspen Headrick passed to Katesigwa, from Albuquerque High and recently named the Mountain West Conference newcomer of the year. Katesigwa proceeded to net the ball over USU keeper Diera Walton’s extended arms to find the top left of the net.

It was Katesigwa’s second two-goal performance of the season.

The Lobos outshot the Aggies 19-16. UNM goalkeeper Emily Johnson had six saves.

Box score: UNM 2, Utah State 1 (2OT)