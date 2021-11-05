Giving back, one blanket at a time

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

When Janet Greger retired from a long career in academia, she knew she didn’t want to sit around doing nothing.

Greger left the cold of the Midwest in 2006 and came to sunny New Mexico to settle into the Alegria retirement community in Bernalillo. She soon started the Alegria Hospital Outreach group, which makes blankets and care packets for patients at the University of New Mexico Hospital and the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center. Greger said her sister was a pediatrician here and it was part of her inspiration to start the group.

“I like to keep busy,” she said. “I like doing something worthwhile.”

She has rallied other women in her retirement community to join her. In the 14 years of its existence, the group has made more than 4,800 blankets and put together more than 8,000 care packets.

Greger said the women who make the blankets pay for all the materials out of their own pockets. The donated blankets are sewn, knitted and crocheted, and then delivered to the nurses who distribute them to patients.

The care packets go to patients at the VA and contain necessities such as toothpaste, socks, tissues, a pen and pad of paper, an emery file, and a deck of cards. The group holds auctions and dinners to raise money for the care packet items. The group meets once a month to assemble them.

Before COVID, they personally delivered the care packets to each VA patient and thanked them for their service.

Janet Siedlecki, who also lives in Alegria, is one of the volunteers.

“When we moved to Alegria, the philosophy here is live life to the fullest,” she said. “When we visit the veterans and tell them ‘Thank you for your service,’ they beam and smile at us.”

Greger said for now they are leaving packets at the hospital and staff distributes them.

Siedlecki and said none of this would have happened without Greger’s leadership. She said Greger has dedicated her retirement years to giving back.

“Janet’s leadership and organized operation of the Alegria Hospital Outreach gives so many of us a chance to do something bigger than ourselves,” Siedlecki said. “She makes us all feel special for helping her.”

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.