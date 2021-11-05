 Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear - Albuquerque Journal

Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Jesus Saiz, from Las Vegas, carries a semiautomatic rifle as he takes part in a gun rights rally outside the Roundhouse in Santa Fe in January 2020. Around 500 people from around the state took part in the rally. Top-ranking New Mexico lawmakers recently adopted a policy that will ban firearms from the state Capitol complex. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – The disarmament of the New Mexico state Capitol won’t happen overnight.

But top legislative staffers are already working quickly to implement a new policy approved this week that will, starting next month, ban firearms from the Roundhouse for everyone except law enforcement officers and military members.

Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga said money to pay for the policy’s implementation will likely come out of both an appropriations bill passed during this year’s 60-day legislative session and similar bills passed in upcoming sessions – a special session on redistricting set to begin Dec. 6 and a 30-day session that will start in January.

He also said the policy will likely require hiring additional staffers and outside security personnel, but added he did not have an estimate for the total cost of implementation.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, who proposed the policy change, said during an interview the timing was intentional and aimed at ensuring firearms are not allowed in the Roundhouse for the two upcoming sessions.

This year’s 60-day session was conducted while the state Capitol was off-limits to lobbyists and members of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Security fencing was also erected outside the building due to threats made after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

“It just felt like the time was right,” Wirth told the Journal.

He also said he’s hopeful the policy does not alter the character of the Roundhouse, which frequently welcomes tourists and school groups, but acknowledged it marks a significant change.

“In some senses, it’s sad we have to be in this place,” Wirth said. “But it’s one of the realities of the times we live in.”

The move to ban guns and other deadly weapons – including switchblades, bowie knives and brass knuckles – from the Roundhouse was approved by a group of top-ranking lawmakers despite opposition from minority Republicans.

Several GOP lawmakers said the gun-free Roundhouse policy would prevent female legislators with concealed carry permits from defending themselves.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce described the change as a violation of New Mexicans’ constitutional rights, even though courthouses and other government buildings already bar the carrying of firearms.

“People have a right to protect themselves, and progressives in Santa Fe are again ignoring the rights and freedoms of citizens,” Pearce said.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Democrat declined to comment on the policy, saying, “It’s the Legislature’s building to run and we’ll defer to their prerogative.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Giving back, one blanket at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Janet Greger spends her retirement improving ... Janet Greger spends her retirement improving others' lives
2
Price for new Roundhouse firearms policy unclear
ABQnews Seeker
GOP chairman says change violates New ... GOP chairman says change violates New Mexicans' constitutional rights
3
Witness: Defendant told UNM athlete to follow him before ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Walk with me real quick,' the ... 'Walk with me real quick,' the man allegedly said
4
Governor touts NM efforts at climate summit
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham takes active role in ... Lujan Grisham takes active role in United Nations' Scotland event; critics decry trip
5
Vaccine provides kids 5-11 chance for normalcy
ABQnews Seeker
Vaccinating this population is a priority ... Vaccinating this population is a priority to help limit spread of disease, protect kids, officials say
6
Gateway Center homeless shelter in Albuquerque clears key hurdle
ABQnews Seeker
Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for ... Zoning hearing examiner grants approval for 'conditional use'; opponents may appeal
7
Massive Albuquerque warehouse finds tenant
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker ... Transportation and logistics services firm Schenker Inc. will occupy 100% of an under-construction warehouse located at 7200 Bluewater NW ...
8
City Council approves Amazon lease
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday approved a ground lease and development agreement with Amazon for 5 acres of land at the Albuquerque International ...
9
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tens of millions of Americans who ... Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. ...